Veterinary Vaccines Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

sambit 6 hours ago

Veterinary Vaccines

Veterinary Vaccines Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Veterinary Vaccines market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999634

Top Players Are:

  • Zoetis Animal Healthcare
  • Merck & Co.
  • Virbac SA
  • Hester Biosciences Ltd
  • Elanco
  • Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH
  • Ceva Sante Animale
  • Phibro Animal Health Corp.
  • HIPRA

    Key Market Trends:

    Canine Vaccines Sub-segment holds the Largest Market Share in the Companion Vaccine Segment

    Veterinary vaccines are used primarily for livestock, as they suffer from various diseases, such as bluetongue virus, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), and rabies, among others. However, canine vaccine, which is a sub-segment of the companion animal vaccines segment, dominated the market in terms of revenue. Vaccination has long been a principal point of canine practice since it is one of the safest and most cost-effective means of infectious disease prevention. The rapid proliferation of companion animal vaccines, advancement in diagnostic services and vaccine technology, and concerns over vaccine safety have contributed to the strong growth of the canine vaccine segment. Moreover, the market is being positively affected by evolving vaccine protocols with continuous changing patterns of diseases and pet population.

    North America Dominates the Market by Value and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the Highest Growth Rate

    North America held the largest share of USD 3,191.72 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,491.75 million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.86%, over the forecast period. However, due to the increasing adoption of veterinary vaccines for quality food products and better animal health, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience rapid growth, while recording a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999634

    Market Overview:

  • The veterinary vaccines market was valued at USD 7,226 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.78%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The veterinary vaccines market is expected to be driven by technological innovations in vaccines, increasing awareness regarding animal health, increasing investments by government bodies and associations, increased demand for animal protein, including milk, meat, eggs, and fish, and increased expenditure on healthcare for companion animals.
  • Anthrax is one of the most common livestock diseases in the world. According to a report published by WHO (World Health Organization), although national programs have resulted in the containment of anthrax globally, it is still prevalent, primarily due to the lack of experience of the most recent generations of veterinarians in identifying and reporting the disease and the discontinuation of vaccination against the disease.
  • From January to April 2015, disease reports from countries in North and West Africa, the Middle East, and East, South, and Southeast Asia mainly included foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks, which are the two major transboundary animal diseases of economic concern, globally. This period was also characterized by the continued global spread of various avian influenza (AI) subtypes, regional spread of H5N1 HPAI in West Africa, and continued regional spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the Middle East. Continuations of the ongoing regional epidemics of Ebola in West Africa and the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in the Middle East were observed. Thus, increasing incidence of livestock diseases is the major factor driving the growth of the veterinary vaccines market, as these diseases can be eradicated with the periodic use of vaccines for animals.
  • Other factors which are driving the veterinary vaccines market growth are rising incidence of zoonotic diseases and initiatives taken by government agencies, animal associations, and leading players.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    The veterinary vaccines market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999634

    Detailed TOC of Veterinary Vaccines Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Livestock Diseases
    4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases
    4.2.3 Initiatives by Government Agencies, Animal Associations, and Leading Players
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines
    4.3.2 Shortage of Veterinarians and Skilled Farm Workers
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Vaccine Type
    5.1.1 Livestock Vaccines
    5.1.1.1 Bovine Vaccines
    5.1.1.2 Poultry Vaccines
    5.1.1.3 Porcine Vaccines
    5.1.1.4 Other Livestock Vaccines
    5.1.2 Companion Animal Vaccines
    5.1.2.1 Canine Vaccines
    5.1.2.2 Feline Vaccines
    5.1.2.3 Equine Vaccines
    5.2 By Technology
    5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines
    5.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines
    5.2.3 Toxoid Vaccines
    5.2.4 Recombinant Vaccines
    5.2.5 Other Technologies
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Zoetis Animal Healthcare
    6.1.2 Merck & Co.
    6.1.3 Virbac SA
    6.1.4 Hester Biosciences Ltd
    6.1.5 Elanco
    6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH
    6.1.7 Ceva Sante Animale
    6.1.8 Phibro Animal Health Corp.
    6.1.9 HIPRA

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Electrosurgical Generators Market Size of Key Players Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis, Forecast to 2020-2024

    DC Contactors Market Size Forecast 2020 Industry Trends Analysis with Impressive Growth Rate, Worldwide Overview of Companies, Competitors Analysis, and Global Opportunities to 2024

    ATV Steering System Market Size and Share Analysis with Revenue 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions Analysis till 2024

    Rodent Control Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

    Sports Supplement Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

    Computer Integrated Machine Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026

    3D Printing Healthcare Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026

    Beryllium Aluminum Alloy Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026

    Automotive Camera ADAS Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

    Yacht Coatings Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

    Motion Simulators Market Size and Share Analysis 2021: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

    Large Size Cooling Fan Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

    • Next Post

    Pain Management Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

    Sat Dec 5 , 2020
    “Pain Management Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key […]

    You May Like

    Subscribe US Now