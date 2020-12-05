Flow Cytometry Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Flow Cytometry Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Flow Cytometry market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Stem Cell Therapy is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share, by Application
The stem cell therapy segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The key reasons for the large market share include the extensive use of flow cytometry for effective diagnosis and early detection of numerous diseases that have helped the market to gain immense shares. There has been a growing market penetration in stem cell research, adoption of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production, and the evolution of tandem flow cytometry technologies that are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the flow cytometry market during the forecast period.
Though flow cytometry has also found many applications in several stages of drug discovery, its routine widespread use for high throughput drug screening has been limited. This is unlike analogous technology, automated high content imaging (HCI), which, in terms of drug screening, is an established technology that is common in screening laboratories.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue its Lead over the Forecast Period
North America holds a major share of the flow cytometry market and is projected to continue over the next few years. An increasing prevalence of diseases and the rising contribution from the US market are expected to help the market grow. In addition, there has also been a rise in the expansion of novel products that are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the coming years.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Flow cytometry is a laser or an impedance-based technology, which is used in cell counting, detecting biomarker, cell sorting, and protein engineering, by suspending the cell in a stream of fluid and then passing them through a detection apparatus. It is the ideal tool to identify, characterize, and isolate stem and progenitor cells, for research and potential clinical use.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Flow Cytometry Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Use of Flow Cytometry in Stem Cell Research
4.2.2 Emergence and Commercial Applications of New Technologies in the Field of Flow Cytometry
4.2.3 Increasing Applications of Flow Cytometry in Clinical Research
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Awareness about the Potential Benefits of Flow Cytometry Techniques
4.3.2 Expensive Equipment
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Instrument
5.1.2 Fluorophore
5.1.3 Kit and Reagent
5.1.4 Software
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Cell-based Flow Cytometry
5.2.2 Bead-based Flow Cytometry
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Oncology
5.3.2 Drug Discovery
5.3.3 Disease Diagnosis
5.3.4 Stem Cell Therapy
5.3.5 Organ Transplantation
5.3.6 Hematology
5.3.7 Other Applications
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics
5.4.2 Academia and Research Institutes
5.4.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.4.4 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.2 Beckman Coulter
6.1.3 EMD Millipore (Merck KGaA)
6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories
6.1.5 Luminex Corporation
6.1.6 Life Technologies
6.1.7 Miltenyi Biotech
6.1.8 Sysmex Partec GmbH
6.1.9 Agilent Technologies
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
