Flow Cytometry Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Flow Cytometry Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Flow Cytometry market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Stem Cell Therapy is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share, by Application The stem cell therapy segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The key reasons for the large market share include the extensive use of flow cytometry for effective diagnosis and early detection of numerous diseases that have helped the market to gain immense shares. There has been a growing market penetration in stem cell research, adoption of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production, and the evolution of tandem flow cytometry technologies that are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the flow cytometry market during the forecast period. Though flow cytometry has also found many applications in several stages of drug discovery, its routine widespread use for high throughput drug screening has been limited. This is unlike analogous technology, automated high content imaging (HCI), which, in terms of drug screening, is an established technology that is common in screening laboratories. North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue its Lead over the Forecast Period North America holds a major share of the flow cytometry market and is projected to continue over the next few years. An increasing prevalence of diseases and the rising contribution from the US market are expected to help the market grow. In addition, there has also been a rise in the expansion of novel products that are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the coming years. Market Overview:

The global flow cytometry market was valued at USD 303.51 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 490.11 million in 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the market include the rise in the use of flow cytometry in stem cell research, the emergence and commercial application of new technologies in the field of flow cytometry, and rise in the applications of flow cytometry in clinical research.