Genetic Testing Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Genetic Testing Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Genetic Testing market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Bio

Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Illumina Inc.

23andMe

Eurofins Scientific SE (Eurofins)

Genesis Healthcare

Luminex Corporation

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Precipio (Transgenomics Inc.)

Qiagen

Key Market Trends: Molecular Testing Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period Molecular genetic testing is the study of single genes or short lengths of DNA, to identify the mutations that lead to a genetic disorder. Molecular genetic testing can be used to diagnose many of the genetic disorders, but this type of technology may not be appropriate for diagnosis of all the genetic conditions. For example, molecular genetic testing is available for diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease. The initial diagnosis of these disorders usually is established by other methods. Therefore, molecular genetic testing is subject to limitations that must be recognized when ordering such testing. The molecular testing market is growing at a good pace. Currently, most of the molecular tests involve either PCR or FISH. In addition, the microarray technology has made it possible to evaluate thousands of loci, which is extensively used for expression analysis, targeted to specific cell signaling pathways, and for metabolic pathways for pathological characterization of tumors as well. The advent of next-generation sequencing has also expanded the market studied in various fields, as it has brought a major increase in throughput capacity through automation, which ultimately leads to faster turnaround time and reduction in costs. North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance North America currently dominates the market for genetic testing, owing to factors, such as increasing demand for personalized genetic testing services in the region and rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders and genetic disorders. In the United States, two federal agencies have the primary authority to regulate genetic tests: the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In the past, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also played a role in regulating genetic testing companies who advertised false and misleading claims about their products, but this agency currently plays a more minor role in this space.

The genetic testing market has experienced rapid growth in the past few years. The increasing technological advancements from the past few years have opened up several opportunities for market expansion. The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the development of customized testing kits for niche therapeutic areas are aiding the rapid growth of the market.

According to a study published by NCBI, as of August 217, there were approximately 75,000 genetic tests available in the market. These include an approximate of 10,000 unique tests. Also, there has been an addition of more than 14,000 tests in the market since March 2014. With about 10 new tests increasing every day for more than four years, the genetic testing market gained high momentum in these years. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The increasing focus by governments of various countries, to regulate and create awareness regarding genetic tests, has successfully resulted in the faster adoption of these tests across the world. The increasing R&D funding, along with the strong market presence by major players in the market, has created a strong entry barrier for new market participants. Innovation in product design, improvement in quality, and strong distribution partnerships are key parameters to retain a competitive edge in the market.