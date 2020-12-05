Genetic Testing Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Genetic Testing Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Genetic Testing market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999639
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Molecular Testing Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period
Molecular genetic testing is the study of single genes or short lengths of DNA, to identify the mutations that lead to a genetic disorder. Molecular genetic testing can be used to diagnose many of the genetic disorders, but this type of technology may not be appropriate for diagnosis of all the genetic conditions. For example, molecular genetic testing is available for diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease. The initial diagnosis of these disorders usually is established by other methods. Therefore, molecular genetic testing is subject to limitations that must be recognized when ordering such testing.
The molecular testing market is growing at a good pace. Currently, most of the molecular tests involve either PCR or FISH. In addition, the microarray technology has made it possible to evaluate thousands of loci, which is extensively used for expression analysis, targeted to specific cell signaling pathways, and for metabolic pathways for pathological characterization of tumors as well. The advent of next-generation sequencing has also expanded the market studied in various fields, as it has brought a major increase in throughput capacity through automation, which ultimately leads to faster turnaround time and reduction in costs.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America currently dominates the market for genetic testing, owing to factors, such as increasing demand for personalized genetic testing services in the region and rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders and genetic disorders. In the United States, two federal agencies have the primary authority to regulate genetic tests: the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In the past, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also played a role in regulating genetic testing companies who advertised false and misleading claims about their products, but this agency currently plays a more minor role in this space.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999639
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
This report includes an in-depth study of the genetic testing market. A genetic test is a test performed to identify the presence of a particular gene/s with a particular sequence of the genome. The gene/s can be identified either directly through sequencing or indirectly through various methods. Genetic testing practices are rapidly increasing in rare disease diagnostics and for personalized medicines, which in turn, is fueling the growth of this market.<
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999639
Detailed TOC of Genetic Testing Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention
4.2.2 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
4.2.3 Increasing Application of Genetic Testing in Oncology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs of Genetic Testing
4.3.2 Social and Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Carrier Testing
5.1.2 Diagnostic Testing
5.1.3 Newborn Screening
5.1.4 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
5.1.5 Prenatal Testing
5.1.6 Other Types
5.2 By Disease
5.2.1 Alzheimer’s Disease
5.2.2 Cancer
5.2.3 Cystic Fibrosis
5.2.4 Sickle Cell Anemia
5.2.5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
5.2.6 Thalassemia
5.2.7 Huntington’s Disease
5.2.8 Rare Diseases
5.2.9 Other Diseases
5.3 By Technology
5.3.1 Cytogenetic Testing
5.3.2 Biochemical Testing
5.3.3 Molecular Testing
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.
6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories
6.1.3 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.5 Illumina Inc.
6.1.6 23andMe
6.1.7 Eurofins Scientific SE (Eurofins)
6.1.8 Genesis Healthcare
6.1.9 Luminex Corporation
6.1.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.
6.1.11 Precipio (Transgenomics Inc.)
6.1.12 Qiagen
6.1.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Ostomy Care Accessories Market Size Forecast 2020 Industry Trends Analysis with Impressive Growth Rate, Worldwide Overview of Companies, Competitors Analysis, and Global Opportunities to 2024
Disconnector Switch Market Size, Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024
Motion Control Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Passenger Vehicle Laminated Glazing Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Bicycle and Components Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Make-up Finish Spray Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Parabolic Trough Concentrated Solar Power Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Directional Couplers Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Agricultural Equipment Rubber Track Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Air Duct Heaters Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Future Plans of Leading Manufacturers, Growth Key Factors, and Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Membrane Materials for Blood Purification Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026