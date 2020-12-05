Municipal Water Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Suez S.A, Veolia Environnement S.A, Pall   

Municipal water systems are non-profit entities managed by local or state governments. The rates are set by the governing board. The governing body supplies water to households and industries using underground pipes. The water is processed and treated to meet drinking water standards. Municipal water is used for various purposes such as bathing, watering, gardening, cleaning, and cooking. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates the municipal drinking water in the United States. In most cities, the source of municipal water includes large wells, lakes, rivers or reservoirs.

Latest Research Study on Global Municipal Water Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Municipal Water Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Municipal Water. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Suez S.A (France), Veolia Environnement S.A (France), Pall Corporation (United States), Aquatech International LLC. (United States), Kurita Water Industries (Japan), Dow Chemical Company (United States), Pentair plc (United States), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Fluence Corporation (United States) and Thermax Global (India).

Market Drivers

High Demand for Potable Water for Drinking and Cooking Purposes

Increasing Demand for Low-Cost Water in Urban Areas

Market Trend

Implementation of Smart Water Networks across the Globe to Minimize Wastage

Restraints

The Emergence of Bottled Water for Allergic Consumers Is Limiting the Market

The Global Municipal Water Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial {Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others}), By Treatment (Drinking-Water, Wastewater), Chemical Type (Coagulants/Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, PH Control, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides, Others), Equipment Type (Pipes, Pumps, Valves, Filters, Meters, Sensors, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

