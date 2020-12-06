Proximity Market global industry trends, COVID-19 impact analysis, demand, size and share estimation by 2026 described in a new market report

The research report published on the Proximity Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Proximity Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Proximity Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

Browse now for Full Report Index or a Sample Copy at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai83330

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Proximity Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Proximity Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Shopkick

Estimote Inc.

Proxama PLC

Swirl Networks Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Inmarket LLC

Roximity

Unacast

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Bluvision, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Scanbuy Inc.

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Proximity Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Proximity Marketing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Proximity Marketing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Proximity Marketing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Proximity Marketing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Proximity Marketing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Proximity Marketing

3.3 Proximity Marketing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Proximity Marketing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Proximity Marketing

3.4 Market Distributors of Proximity Marketing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Proximity Marketing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Proximity Marketing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Proximity Marketing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Proximity Marketing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Proximity Marketing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Proximity Marketing Value and Growth Rate of Wi-Fi

4.3.2 Global Proximity Marketing Value and Growth Rate of BLE Beacon

4.3.3 Global Proximity Marketing Value and Growth Rate of Near Field Communication (NFC)

4.3.4 Global Proximity Marketing Value and Growth Rate of GPS Geofencing

4.3.5 Global Proximity Marketing Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Proximity Marketing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Proximity Marketing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Proximity Marketing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Proximity Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Proximity Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail & E-Commerce (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Proximity Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Proximity Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Infrastructural (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Proximity Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Proximity Marketing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Proximity Marketing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Proximity Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Proximity Marketing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Proximity Marketing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Proximity Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Proximity Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Proximity Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Proximity Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Proximity Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Proximity Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Proximity Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Proximity Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Proximity Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Proximity Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Proximity Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Proximity Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Proximity Marketing Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Proximity Marketing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Proximity Marketing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Proximity Marketing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Proximity Marketing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12.1.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Basic Information

12.1.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.1.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Shopkick

12.2.1 Shopkick Basic Information

12.2.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.2.3 Shopkick Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Estimote Inc.

12.3.1 Estimote Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.3.3 Estimote Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Proxama PLC

12.4.1 Proxama PLC Basic Information

12.4.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.4.3 Proxama PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Swirl Networks Inc.

12.5.1 Swirl Networks Inc. Basic Information

12.5.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.5.3 Swirl Networks Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Qualcomm Inc.

12.6.1 Qualcomm Inc. Basic Information

12.6.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.6.3 Qualcomm Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Inmarket LLC

12.7.1 Inmarket LLC Basic Information

12.7.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.7.3 Inmarket LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Roximity

12.8.1 Roximity Basic Information

12.8.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.8.3 Roximity Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Unacast

12.9.1 Unacast Basic Information

12.9.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.9.3 Unacast Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Google Inc.

12.10.1 Google Inc. Basic Information

12.10.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.10.3 Google Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Microsoft Corporation

12.11.1 Microsoft Corporation Basic Information

12.11.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.11.3 Microsoft Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Bluvision, Inc.

12.12.1 Bluvision, Inc. Basic Information

12.12.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.12.3 Bluvision, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Apple Inc.

12.13.1 Apple Inc. Basic Information

12.13.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.13.3 Apple Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Scanbuy Inc.

12.14.1 Scanbuy Inc. Basic Information

12.14.2 Proximity Marketing Product Introduction

12.14.3 Scanbuy Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Proximity Marketing Market Forecast

14.1 Global Proximity Marketing Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Wi-Fi Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 BLE Beacon Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 GPS Geofencing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Proximity Marketing Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Retail & E-Commerce Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Healthcare Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Infrastructural Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Proximity Marketing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai83330

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Rozy

Email: [email protected]