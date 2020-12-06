Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Industry Market by COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT, market size, chain and raw materials analysis report by 2026 scrutinized in the new report

The new research report on Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Industry Market intends to deliver significant information such as major development trends and historical data of this business sphere. The report also comprises of market augmentation history and the major developments across the globe. It delivers a clear picture of the trends and future market prospects to fabricate robust business strategies.

The research document compares the past and present market scenario to determine the growth rate of the industry over the assessment period. Besides, it evaluates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Industry Market and its sub-markets to deduce practices that can be fruitful for the industry contenders.

The study on Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Industry Market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook and competitive landscape. Also, the report discusses the prevalent challenges and limitations in this business sphere. Moreover, it renders a robust outlook on the opportunities that can turn in profit over the projected timeline.

An inherent overview of this report:

Recognizing the basic business drivers and challenges:

• The report provides, in minute detail, the major factors impacting the business dynamics of the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Industry Market as well as the important data with regards to the increasing product demand spanning pivotal regions.

• An overview of the numerous applications, regional grounds, and the latest trends in this business have been delivered in the report.

• Several obstacles prevailing in this business and the countless tactics deployed by industry participants in a bid to market the product have been listed as well.

• The research analyses the various sales channels (indirect & direct marketing) that companies have chosen, as well as the main product distributors and the high-end clientele of the product.

Key highlights of the Report

• The Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Industry Market report covers the comprehensive analysis from the period of 2020-2026. It also provides the historic data of the market that has impacted positively or negatively to the market growth.

• Regulatory policies and investment scenarios of the market are curated in a concise manner.

• Top-winning market strategies and vital product offerings from the industry players.

• A neutral perspective on the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Industry Market.

• The broad analysis of the emerging trends in the market that helps to identify new market avenues and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, it aids in identifying product segments to maximize revenue and expand the market share.

• This report highlights the market propellants, challenges, and threats in the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

FedEx Corporation

Deutsche Post DHL

CEVA Logistics

The Emirates Group

Bollore Group SDV

United Parcel Service Inc.

Expeditors International

DB Schenker

Korean Airlines

Cargolux Airlines International S.A

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

Kuehne + Nagel

China Airlines Ltd

Japan Airlines Co

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Air Cargo and Freight Logistics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Air Cargo and Freight Logistics

3.3 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Air Cargo and Freight Logistics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Air Cargo and Freight Logistics

3.4 Market Distributors of Air Cargo and Freight Logistics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Domestic

4.3.2 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Value and Growth Rate of International

4.4 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Food (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial Materials (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Equipment (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemistry (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 FedEx Corporation

12.1.1 FedEx Corporation Basic Information

12.1.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.1.3 FedEx Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Deutsche Post DHL

12.2.1 Deutsche Post DHL Basic Information

12.2.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.2.3 Deutsche Post DHL Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 CEVA Logistics

12.3.1 CEVA Logistics Basic Information

12.3.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.3.3 CEVA Logistics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 The Emirates Group

12.4.1 The Emirates Group Basic Information

12.4.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.4.3 The Emirates Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Bollore Group SDV

12.5.1 Bollore Group SDV Basic Information

12.5.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.5.3 Bollore Group SDV Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 United Parcel Service Inc.

12.6.1 United Parcel Service Inc. Basic Information

12.6.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.6.3 United Parcel Service Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Expeditors International

12.7.1 Expeditors International Basic Information

12.7.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.7.3 Expeditors International Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 DB Schenker

12.8.1 DB Schenker Basic Information

12.8.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.8.3 DB Schenker Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Korean Airlines

12.9.1 Korean Airlines Basic Information

12.9.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.9.3 Korean Airlines Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Cargolux Airlines International S.A

12.10.1 Cargolux Airlines International S.A Basic Information

12.10.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.10.3 Cargolux Airlines International S.A Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

12.11.1 Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Basic Information

12.11.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.11.3 Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Kuehne + Nagel

12.12.1 Kuehne + Nagel Basic Information

12.12.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.12.3 Kuehne + Nagel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 China Airlines Ltd

12.13.1 China Airlines Ltd Basic Information

12.13.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.13.3 China Airlines Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Japan Airlines Co

12.14.1 Japan Airlines Co Basic Information

12.14.2 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Product Introduction

12.14.3 Japan Airlines Co Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Forecast

14.1 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Domestic Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 International Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Food Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Industrial Materials Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Equipment Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Chemistry Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

