COVID-19 Impact on Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market 2020 – future development, manufacturers, trends, share, size and forecast edited by leading research firm

The research report published on the Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.
The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.
Browse now for Full Report Index or a Sample Copy at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai83352
The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.
Key highlights of the Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market report:
• Growth rate
• Current market trends
• Industry drivers
• Competitive landscape
• Market concentration ratio
• Key challenges
• Regional analysis
• Turnover predictions
• Consumption rates
The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.
Key companies that are covered in this report:
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Panera Bread
MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA
McDonald’s
Godfather’s Pizza
Five Guys Holdings
Shake Shack
Blaze Pizza
Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
Sweetgreen
Potbelly Sandwich Works
KFC
Domino’s
Papa John’s Pizza
Pie Five Pizza
PizzaRev
LYKE Kitchen
Smashburger
Noodles & Company
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
Pizza Hut
*Note: Additional companies can be included on request
Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market:
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:
• Market share registered by each region
• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report
• Revenue contribution of each region studied
• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.
Table of Content:
1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Fast-Casual Restaurants
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fast-Casual Restaurants industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size, 2015 2020
2.1.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type, 2015 2020
2.1.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application, 2015 2020
2.1.4 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fast-Casual Restaurants Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Fast-Casual Restaurants
3.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fast-Casual Restaurants
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fast-Casual Restaurants
3.4 Market Distributors of Fast-Casual Restaurants
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fast-Casual Restaurants Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market, by Type
4.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Growth Rate of North American Cuisine
4.3.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Growth Rate of Italian Cuisine
4.3.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Growth Rate of Mexican Cuisine
4.3.4 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Growth Rate of Other
4.4 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Consumption and Growth Rate of Online Meal Ordering (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Consumption and Growth Rate of Offline Meal Ordering (2015-2020)
6 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Chipotle Mexican Grill
12.1.1 Chipotle Mexican Grill Basic Information
12.1.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.1.3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Panera Bread
12.2.1 Panera Bread Basic Information
12.2.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.2.3 Panera Bread Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA
12.3.1 MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA Basic Information
12.3.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.3.3 MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 McDonald’s
12.4.1 McDonald’s Basic Information
12.4.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.4.3 McDonald’s Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Godfather’s Pizza
12.5.1 Godfather’s Pizza Basic Information
12.5.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.5.3 Godfather’s Pizza Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Five Guys Holdings
12.6.1 Five Guys Holdings Basic Information
12.6.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.6.3 Five Guys Holdings Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Shake Shack
12.7.1 Shake Shack Basic Information
12.7.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.7.3 Shake Shack Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Blaze Pizza
12.8.1 Blaze Pizza Basic Information
12.8.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.8.3 Blaze Pizza Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)
12.9.1 Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs) Basic Information
12.9.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.9.3 Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
12.10.1 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Basic Information
12.10.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.10.3 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
12.11.1 Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Basic Information
12.11.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.11.3 Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Sweetgreen
12.12.1 Sweetgreen Basic Information
12.12.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.12.3 Sweetgreen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Potbelly Sandwich Works
12.13.1 Potbelly Sandwich Works Basic Information
12.13.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.13.3 Potbelly Sandwich Works Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 KFC
12.14.1 KFC Basic Information
12.14.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.14.3 KFC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 Domino’s
12.15.1 Domino’s Basic Information
12.15.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.15.3 Domino’s Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.16 Papa John’s Pizza
12.16.1 Papa John’s Pizza Basic Information
12.16.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.16.3 Papa John’s Pizza Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.17 Pie Five Pizza
12.17.1 Pie Five Pizza Basic Information
12.17.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.17.3 Pie Five Pizza Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.18 PizzaRev
12.18.1 PizzaRev Basic Information
12.18.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.18.3 PizzaRev Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.19 LYKE Kitchen
12.19.1 LYKE Kitchen Basic Information
12.19.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.19.3 LYKE Kitchen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.20 Smashburger
12.20.1 Smashburger Basic Information
12.20.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.20.3 Smashburger Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.21 Noodles & Company
12.21.1 Noodles & Company Basic Information
12.21.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.21.3 Noodles & Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.22 Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
12.22.1 Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint Basic Information
12.22.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.22.3 Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.23 Pizza Hut
12.23.1 Pizza Hut Basic Information
12.23.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction
12.23.3 Pizza Hut Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Forecast
14.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 North American Cuisine Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 Italian Cuisine Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.3 Mexican Cuisine Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.4 Other Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 Online Meal Ordering Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 Offline Meal Ordering Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai83352
Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Rozy
Email: [email protected]