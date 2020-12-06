COVID-19 Impact on Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market 2020 – future development, manufacturers, trends, share, size and forecast edited by leading research firm

The research report published on the Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

Browse now for Full Report Index or a Sample Copy at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai83352

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Panera Bread

MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA

McDonald’s

Godfather’s Pizza

Five Guys Holdings

Shake Shack

Blaze Pizza

Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Sweetgreen

Potbelly Sandwich Works

KFC

Domino’s

Papa John’s Pizza

Pie Five Pizza

PizzaRev

LYKE Kitchen

Smashburger

Noodles & Company

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

Pizza Hut

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Fast-Casual Restaurants

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fast-Casual Restaurants industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fast-Casual Restaurants Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Fast-Casual Restaurants

3.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fast-Casual Restaurants

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fast-Casual Restaurants

3.4 Market Distributors of Fast-Casual Restaurants

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fast-Casual Restaurants Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market, by Type

4.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Growth Rate of North American Cuisine

4.3.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Growth Rate of Italian Cuisine

4.3.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Growth Rate of Mexican Cuisine

4.3.4 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Consumption and Growth Rate of Online Meal Ordering (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Consumption and Growth Rate of Offline Meal Ordering (2015-2020)

6 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Fast-Casual Restaurants Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Chipotle Mexican Grill

12.1.1 Chipotle Mexican Grill Basic Information

12.1.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.1.3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Panera Bread

12.2.1 Panera Bread Basic Information

12.2.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.2.3 Panera Bread Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA

12.3.1 MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA Basic Information

12.3.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.3.3 MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 McDonald’s

12.4.1 McDonald’s Basic Information

12.4.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.4.3 McDonald’s Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Godfather’s Pizza

12.5.1 Godfather’s Pizza Basic Information

12.5.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.5.3 Godfather’s Pizza Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Five Guys Holdings

12.6.1 Five Guys Holdings Basic Information

12.6.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.6.3 Five Guys Holdings Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Shake Shack

12.7.1 Shake Shack Basic Information

12.7.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.7.3 Shake Shack Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Blaze Pizza

12.8.1 Blaze Pizza Basic Information

12.8.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.8.3 Blaze Pizza Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

12.9.1 Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs) Basic Information

12.9.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.9.3 Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

12.10.1 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Basic Information

12.10.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.10.3 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

12.11.1 Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Basic Information

12.11.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.11.3 Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Sweetgreen

12.12.1 Sweetgreen Basic Information

12.12.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.12.3 Sweetgreen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Potbelly Sandwich Works

12.13.1 Potbelly Sandwich Works Basic Information

12.13.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.13.3 Potbelly Sandwich Works Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 KFC

12.14.1 KFC Basic Information

12.14.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.14.3 KFC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Domino’s

12.15.1 Domino’s Basic Information

12.15.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.15.3 Domino’s Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Papa John’s Pizza

12.16.1 Papa John’s Pizza Basic Information

12.16.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.16.3 Papa John’s Pizza Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 Pie Five Pizza

12.17.1 Pie Five Pizza Basic Information

12.17.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.17.3 Pie Five Pizza Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 PizzaRev

12.18.1 PizzaRev Basic Information

12.18.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.18.3 PizzaRev Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.19 LYKE Kitchen

12.19.1 LYKE Kitchen Basic Information

12.19.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.19.3 LYKE Kitchen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.20 Smashburger

12.20.1 Smashburger Basic Information

12.20.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.20.3 Smashburger Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.21 Noodles & Company

12.21.1 Noodles & Company Basic Information

12.21.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.21.3 Noodles & Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.22 Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

12.22.1 Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint Basic Information

12.22.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.22.3 Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.23 Pizza Hut

12.23.1 Pizza Hut Basic Information

12.23.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Product Introduction

12.23.3 Pizza Hut Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Forecast

14.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 North American Cuisine Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Italian Cuisine Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Mexican Cuisine Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Other Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Online Meal Ordering Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Offline Meal Ordering Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=mai83352

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Rozy

Email: [email protected]