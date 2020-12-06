Retailing Industry Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges

The research report published on the Retailing Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Retailing Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Retailing Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Retailing Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Retailing Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Safeway

H.E. Butt Grocery Company

Amazon.com

Wal-Mart

Lowe’s

Whole Foods Market

CVS Caremark

Costco

Kohl’s

Apple Retail

Macy’s

The Kroger Company

Target

Home Depot

The Gap

Dollar General

Best Buy

Sears Holdings

Meijer

Walgreens

Rite Aid

TJX

Albertson’s

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Retailing Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Retailing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Retailing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Retailing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Retailing Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Retailing Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Retailing Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Retailing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Retailing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Retailing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Retailing

3.3 Retailing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Retailing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Retailing

3.4 Market Distributors of Retailing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Retailing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Retailing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Retailing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Retailing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

4.3.2 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Convenience Stores

4.3.3 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Discounters Stores

4.3.4 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Homeshopping

4.3.5 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Internet Retailing

4.3.6 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Direct Selling

4.3.7 Global Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Retailing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Retailing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Retailing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Food Retail/Grocery (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Apparel&Footwear (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Beauty Products (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Durable Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Furniture & Furnishings (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Hardware Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Retailing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Retailing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Retailing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Safeway

12.1.1 Safeway Basic Information

12.1.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.1.3 Safeway Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 H.E. Butt Grocery Company

12.2.1 H.E. Butt Grocery Company Basic Information

12.2.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.2.3 H.E. Butt Grocery Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Amazon.com

12.3.1 Amazon.com Basic Information

12.3.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.3.3 Amazon.com Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Wal-Mart

12.4.1 Wal-Mart Basic Information

12.4.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.4.3 Wal-Mart Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Lowe’s

12.5.1 Lowe’s Basic Information

12.5.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.5.3 Lowe’s Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Whole Foods Market

12.6.1 Whole Foods Market Basic Information

12.6.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.6.3 Whole Foods Market Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 CVS Caremark

12.7.1 CVS Caremark Basic Information

12.7.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.7.3 CVS Caremark Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Costco

12.8.1 Costco Basic Information

12.8.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.8.3 Costco Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Kohl’s

12.9.1 Kohl’s Basic Information

12.9.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.9.3 Kohl’s Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Apple Retail

12.10.1 Apple Retail Basic Information

12.10.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.10.3 Apple Retail Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Macy’s

12.11.1 Macy’s Basic Information

12.11.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.11.3 Macy’s Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 The Kroger Company

12.12.1 The Kroger Company Basic Information

12.12.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.12.3 The Kroger Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Target

12.13.1 Target Basic Information

12.13.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.13.3 Target Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Home Depot

12.14.1 Home Depot Basic Information

12.14.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.14.3 Home Depot Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 The Gap

12.15.1 The Gap Basic Information

12.15.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.15.3 The Gap Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Dollar General

12.16.1 Dollar General Basic Information

12.16.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.16.3 Dollar General Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 Best Buy

12.17.1 Best Buy Basic Information

12.17.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.17.3 Best Buy Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 Sears Holdings

12.18.1 Sears Holdings Basic Information

12.18.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.18.3 Sears Holdings Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.19 Meijer

12.19.1 Meijer Basic Information

12.19.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.19.3 Meijer Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.20 Walgreens

12.20.1 Walgreens Basic Information

12.20.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.20.3 Walgreens Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.21 Rite Aid

12.21.1 Rite Aid Basic Information

12.21.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.21.3 Rite Aid Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.22 TJX

12.22.1 TJX Basic Information

12.22.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.22.3 TJX Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.23 Albertson’s

12.23.1 Albertson’s Basic Information

12.23.2 Retailing Product Introduction

12.23.3 Albertson’s Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Retailing Market Forecast

14.1 Global Retailing Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Convenience Stores Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Discounters Stores Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Homeshopping Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Internet Retailing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.6 Direct Selling Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.7 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Retailing Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Food Retail/Grocery Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Apparel&Footwear Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Beauty Products Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Durable Goods Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Furniture & Furnishings Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.6 Hardware Stores Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.7 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Retailing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

