Nuclear Decommissioning Industry Market 2020 – key application, opportunities, demand, status, trends, share, forecast 2026

The research report published on the Nuclear Decommissioning Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Nuclear Decommissioning Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Nuclear Decommissioning Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Nuclear Decommissioning Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Nuclear Decommissioning Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

James Fisher & Sons PLC

WS Atkins PLC

Fluor Corporation

Babcock International Group Plc

AECOM

KDC Contractors Limited

Bechtel Group Inc.

Studsvik AB

NorthStar Group Services Inc.

Enercon Services Inc.

NUVIA Group

Sogin S.p.A

Areva S.A.

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

Orana Group

Onet Technologies SAS

GE Hitachi Nuclear Services

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Nuclear Decommissioning Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Nuclear Decommissioning Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Nuclear Decommissioning

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Nuclear Decommissioning industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Nuclear Decommissioning Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Nuclear Decommissioning Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Nuclear Decommissioning

3.3 Nuclear Decommissioning Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Nuclear Decommissioning

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Nuclear Decommissioning

3.4 Market Distributors of Nuclear Decommissioning

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Nuclear Decommissioning Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Type

4.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Value and Growth Rate of Pressurized Water Reactor

4.3.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Value and Growth Rate of Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

4.3.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Value and Growth Rate of Boiling Water Reactor

4.3.4 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Value and Growth Rate of Gas Cooled Reactor

4.3.5 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Value and Growth Rate of Fast Breeder Reactor

4.3.6 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Value and Growth Rate of Other Reactors

4.4 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Power Reactor (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Consumption and Growth Rate of Prototype Power Reactor (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Consumption and Growth Rate of Research Reactor (2015-2020)

6 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Nuclear Decommissioning Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Nuclear Decommissioning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Nuclear Decommissioning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Nuclear Decommissioning Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Nuclear Decommissioning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Nuclear Decommissioning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Nuclear Decommissioning Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Nuclear Decommissioning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nuclear Decommissioning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Nuclear Decommissioning Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Nuclear Decommissioning Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Nuclear Decommissioning Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Nuclear Decommissioning Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 James Fisher & Sons PLC

12.1.1 James Fisher & Sons PLC Basic Information

12.1.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.1.3 James Fisher & Sons PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 WS Atkins PLC

12.2.1 WS Atkins PLC Basic Information

12.2.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.2.3 WS Atkins PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Fluor Corporation

12.3.1 Fluor Corporation Basic Information

12.3.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.3.3 Fluor Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Babcock International Group Plc

12.4.1 Babcock International Group Plc Basic Information

12.4.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.4.3 Babcock International Group Plc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 AECOM

12.5.1 AECOM Basic Information

12.5.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.5.3 AECOM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 KDC Contractors Limited

12.6.1 KDC Contractors Limited Basic Information

12.6.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.6.3 KDC Contractors Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Bechtel Group Inc.

12.7.1 Bechtel Group Inc. Basic Information

12.7.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.7.3 Bechtel Group Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Studsvik AB

12.8.1 Studsvik AB Basic Information

12.8.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.8.3 Studsvik AB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 NorthStar Group Services Inc.

12.9.1 NorthStar Group Services Inc. Basic Information

12.9.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.9.3 NorthStar Group Services Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Enercon Services Inc.

12.10.1 Enercon Services Inc. Basic Information

12.10.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.10.3 Enercon Services Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 NUVIA Group

12.11.1 NUVIA Group Basic Information

12.11.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.11.3 NUVIA Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Sogin S.p.A

12.12.1 Sogin S.p.A Basic Information

12.12.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.12.3 Sogin S.p.A Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Areva S.A.

12.13.1 Areva S.A. Basic Information

12.13.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.13.3 Areva S.A. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

12.14.1 Westinghouse Electric Company LLC Basic Information

12.14.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.14.3 Westinghouse Electric Company LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Orana Group

12.15.1 Orana Group Basic Information

12.15.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.15.3 Orana Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Onet Technologies SAS

12.16.1 Onet Technologies SAS Basic Information

12.16.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.16.3 Onet Technologies SAS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 GE Hitachi Nuclear Services

12.17.1 GE Hitachi Nuclear Services Basic Information

12.17.2 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Introduction

12.17.3 GE Hitachi Nuclear Services Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Forecast

14.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Pressurized Water Reactor Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Boiling Water Reactor Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Gas Cooled Reactor Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Fast Breeder Reactor Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.6 Other Reactors Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Commercial Power Reactor Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Prototype Power Reactor Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Research Reactor Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Nuclear Decommissioning Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

