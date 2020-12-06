Comprehensive Report on Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Industry Market by global COVID-19 impact analysis, industry trends, business strategies, opportunities and forecast to 2026

The research report published on the Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.
The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.
The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.
Key companies that are covered in this report:
BTS Biogas
Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd
Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd
IG Biogas
Zorg Biogas AG
Ludan Group
BioConstruct
Agraferm GmbH
Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd
BTA International GmbH
SEBIGAS
Toyo Engineering Corp.
Finn Biogas
HoSt
IES BIOGAS
Lundsby Biogas A / S
Xinyuan Environment Project
Hitachi Zosen Inova
Poyry
Xergi A/S
WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH
kIEFER TEK LTD
PlanET Biogas Global GmbH
Naskeo
EnviTec Biogas AG
Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Industry Market:
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
Table of Content:
1 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size, 2015 2020
2.1.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Type, 2015 2020
2.1.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Application, 2015 2020
2.1.4 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)
3.3 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)
3.4 Market Distributors of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, by Type
4.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Value and Growth Rate of Wet Digestion
4.3.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Value and Growth Rate of Dry Digestion
4.4 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Agricultural (2015-2020)
6 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 BTS Biogas
12.1.1 BTS Biogas Basic Information
12.1.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.1.3 BTS Biogas Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd
12.2.1 Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd Basic Information
12.2.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.2.3 Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd
12.3.1 Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd Basic Information
12.3.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.3.3 Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 IG Biogas
12.4.1 IG Biogas Basic Information
12.4.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.4.3 IG Biogas Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Zorg Biogas AG
12.5.1 Zorg Biogas AG Basic Information
12.5.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.5.3 Zorg Biogas AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Ludan Group
12.6.1 Ludan Group Basic Information
12.6.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.6.3 Ludan Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 BioConstruct
12.7.1 BioConstruct Basic Information
12.7.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.7.3 BioConstruct Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Agraferm GmbH
12.8.1 Agraferm GmbH Basic Information
12.8.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.8.3 Agraferm GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd
12.9.1 Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd Basic Information
12.9.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.9.3 Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 BTA International GmbH
12.10.1 BTA International GmbH Basic Information
12.10.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.10.3 BTA International GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 SEBIGAS
12.11.1 SEBIGAS Basic Information
12.11.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.11.3 SEBIGAS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Toyo Engineering Corp.
12.12.1 Toyo Engineering Corp. Basic Information
12.12.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.12.3 Toyo Engineering Corp. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Finn Biogas
12.13.1 Finn Biogas Basic Information
12.13.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.13.3 Finn Biogas Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 HoSt
12.14.1 HoSt Basic Information
12.14.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.14.3 HoSt Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 IES BIOGAS
12.15.1 IES BIOGAS Basic Information
12.15.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.15.3 IES BIOGAS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.16 Lundsby Biogas A / S
12.16.1 Lundsby Biogas A / S Basic Information
12.16.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.16.3 Lundsby Biogas A / S Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.17 Xinyuan Environment Project
12.17.1 Xinyuan Environment Project Basic Information
12.17.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.17.3 Xinyuan Environment Project Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.18 Hitachi Zosen Inova
12.18.1 Hitachi Zosen Inova Basic Information
12.18.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.18.3 Hitachi Zosen Inova Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.19 Poyry
12.19.1 Poyry Basic Information
12.19.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.19.3 Poyry Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.20 Xergi A/S
12.20.1 Xergi A/S Basic Information
12.20.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.20.3 Xergi A/S Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.21 WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH
12.21.1 WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH Basic Information
12.21.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.21.3 WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.22 kIEFER TEK LTD
12.22.1 kIEFER TEK LTD Basic Information
12.22.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.22.3 kIEFER TEK LTD Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.23 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH
12.23.1 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH Basic Information
12.23.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.23.3 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.24 Naskeo
12.24.1 Naskeo Basic Information
12.24.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.24.3 Naskeo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.25 EnviTec Biogas AG
12.25.1 EnviTec Biogas AG Basic Information
12.25.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Introduction
12.25.3 EnviTec Biogas AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Forecast
14.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 Wet Digestion Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 Dry Digestion Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 Industrial Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 Agricultural Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
