Engineering Services Industry Market global industry trends, COVID-19 impact analysis, demand, size and share estimation by 2026 described in a new market report

The research report published on the Engineering Services Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Engineering Services Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Engineering Services Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Engineering Services Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Balfour Beatty

BUREAU VERITAS GROUP

Jacobs

ACS

Bechtel

Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft

AECOM

Fluor

Kiewit Corporation

WorleyParsons

SNC-Lavalin

Laing O’ Rourke

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Engineering Services Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Engineering Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Engineering Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Engineering Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Engineering Services Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Engineering Services Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Engineering Services Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Engineering Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Engineering Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Engineering Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Engineering Services

3.3 Engineering Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineering Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Engineering Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Engineering Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Engineering Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Engineering Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Engineering Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Engineering Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate of Civil Engineering Services

4.3.2 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate of Environmental Engineering Services

4.3.3 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate of Construction Engineering Services

4.3.4 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate of Mechanical Engineering Services

4.3.5 Global Engineering Services Value and Growth Rate of Other Engineering Services

4.4 Global Engineering Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Engineering Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Design (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Consulting (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Management (2015-2020)

6 Global Engineering Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Engineering Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Engineering Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Engineering Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Engineering Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Engineering Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Engineering Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Engineering Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Engineering Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Engineering Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Engineering Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Engineering Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Balfour Beatty

12.1.1 Balfour Beatty Basic Information

12.1.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.1.3 Balfour Beatty Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 BUREAU VERITAS GROUP

12.2.1 BUREAU VERITAS GROUP Basic Information

12.2.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.2.3 BUREAU VERITAS GROUP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Jacobs

12.3.1 Jacobs Basic Information

12.3.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.3.3 Jacobs Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 ACS

12.4.1 ACS Basic Information

12.4.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.4.3 ACS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Bechtel

12.5.1 Bechtel Basic Information

12.5.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.5.3 Bechtel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft

12.6.1 Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft Basic Information

12.6.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.6.3 Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 AECOM

12.7.1 AECOM Basic Information

12.7.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.7.3 AECOM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Fluor

12.8.1 Fluor Basic Information

12.8.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.8.3 Fluor Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Kiewit Corporation

12.9.1 Kiewit Corporation Basic Information

12.9.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.9.3 Kiewit Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 WorleyParsons

12.10.1 WorleyParsons Basic Information

12.10.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.10.3 WorleyParsons Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 SNC-Lavalin

12.11.1 SNC-Lavalin Basic Information

12.11.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.11.3 SNC-Lavalin Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Laing O’ Rourke

12.12.1 Laing O’ Rourke Basic Information

12.12.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction

12.12.3 Laing O’ Rourke Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Engineering Services Market Forecast

14.1 Global Engineering Services Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Civil Engineering Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Environmental Engineering Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Construction Engineering Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Mechanical Engineering Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Other Engineering Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Engineering Services Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Design Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Consulting Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Construction Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Management Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Engineering Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

