COVID-19 Impact on Culinary Tourism Industry Market 2020 – future development, manufacturers, trends, share, size and forecast edited by leading research firm

The research report published on the Culinary Tourism Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Culinary Tourism Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Culinary Tourism Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Culinary Tourism Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Culinary Tourism Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Abercrombie & Kent

International Culinary Tours

Chicago Food Planet

Classic Journeys

ITC Travel Group

G Adventures

T ELITE

Access Culinary Trips

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Culinary Tourism Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Culinary Tourism Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Culinary Tourism

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Culinary Tourism industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Culinary Tourism Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Culinary Tourism Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Culinary Tourism Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Culinary Tourism Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Culinary Tourism Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Culinary Tourism Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Culinary Tourism

3.3 Culinary Tourism Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Culinary Tourism

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Culinary Tourism

3.4 Market Distributors of Culinary Tourism

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Culinary Tourism Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Culinary Tourism Market, by Type

4.1 Global Culinary Tourism Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Culinary Tourism Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Culinary Tourism Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Culinary Tourism Value and Growth Rate of Domestic

4.3.2 Global Culinary Tourism Value and Growth Rate of International

4.4 Global Culinary Tourism Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Culinary Tourism Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Culinary Tourism Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Culinary Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Culinary Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate of Under 20 Years Old (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Culinary Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate of 20-30 Years Old (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Culinary Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate of 30-40 Years Old (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Culinary Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate of 40-50 Years Old (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Culinary Tourism Consumption and Growth Rate of Over 50 Years Old (2015-2020)

6 Global Culinary Tourism Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Culinary Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Culinary Tourism Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Culinary Tourism Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Culinary Tourism Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Culinary Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Culinary Tourism Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Culinary Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Culinary Tourism Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Culinary Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Culinary Tourism Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Culinary Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Culinary Tourism Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Culinary Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Culinary Tourism Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Culinary Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Culinary Tourism Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Culinary Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Culinary Tourism Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Culinary Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Culinary Tourism Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Culinary Tourism Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Culinary Tourism Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Culinary Tourism Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Culinary Tourism Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Abercrombie & Kent

12.1.1 Abercrombie & Kent Basic Information

12.1.2 Culinary Tourism Product Introduction

12.1.3 Abercrombie & Kent Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 International Culinary Tours

12.2.1 International Culinary Tours Basic Information

12.2.2 Culinary Tourism Product Introduction

12.2.3 International Culinary Tours Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Chicago Food Planet

12.3.1 Chicago Food Planet Basic Information

12.3.2 Culinary Tourism Product Introduction

12.3.3 Chicago Food Planet Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Classic Journeys

12.4.1 Classic Journeys Basic Information

12.4.2 Culinary Tourism Product Introduction

12.4.3 Classic Journeys Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 ITC Travel Group

12.5.1 ITC Travel Group Basic Information

12.5.2 Culinary Tourism Product Introduction

12.5.3 ITC Travel Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 G Adventures

12.6.1 G Adventures Basic Information

12.6.2 Culinary Tourism Product Introduction

12.6.3 G Adventures Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 T ELITE

12.7.1 T ELITE Basic Information

12.7.2 Culinary Tourism Product Introduction

12.7.3 T ELITE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Access Culinary Trips

12.8.1 Access Culinary Trips Basic Information

12.8.2 Culinary Tourism Product Introduction

12.8.3 Access Culinary Trips Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Culinary Tourism Market Forecast

14.1 Global Culinary Tourism Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Domestic Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 International Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Culinary Tourism Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Under 20 Years Old Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 20-30 Years Old Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 30-40 Years Old Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 40-50 Years Old Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Over 50 Years Old Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Culinary Tourism Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

