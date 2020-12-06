Latest News 2020: Virtual and Augmented Reality Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Google, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Oculus VR LLC, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Virtual and Augmented Reality Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Virtual and Augmented Reality market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Virtual and Augmented Reality industry. Growth of the overall Virtual and Augmented Reality market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Virtual and Augmented Reality Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Virtual and Augmented Reality industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Virtual and Augmented Reality market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Google

Samsung Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Oculus VR LLC

HTC Corporation

ZeroLigh

EON Reality

Nokia Corporation

Barco

Blippar.com Ltd

Aurasma Ltd. (Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P)

MindMaze SA

Virtalis

Manus Machinae

Independiente Communications

VirZOOM

NuFormer Projection. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Virtual and Augmented Reality market is segmented into

Hardware (Head Mounted Display, Head Up Display, Glasses, Console, Sensor/Input, Camera, and Projector)

Software

Service

Based on Application Virtual and Augmented Reality market is segmented into

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Gaming

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Manufacturing