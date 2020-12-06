Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Market report reviews drivers, analysis, share, growth, trends & forecast to 2026

The research report published on the Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Bosello High Technology srl

NDT Global

Bureau Veritas SA

Yxlon International GmbH

General Electric

Applus+

Nikon Metrology NV

TEAM, Inc.

TUV Rheinland AG

Zetec Inc

Intertek Group Plc

Dekra SE

MISTRAS Group, Inc

SGS SA

Sonatest Ltd

Magnaflux

Eddyfi Technologies

Mistras Group

Fischer Technologies Inc

Olympus Corp

ALS Limited

T.D. Williamson Inc

NVI, LLC

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Non Destructive Testing (NDT)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Non Destructive Testing (NDT) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Non Destructive Testing (NDT)

3.3 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Non Destructive Testing (NDT)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Non Destructive Testing (NDT)

3.4 Market Distributors of Non Destructive Testing (NDT)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Value and Growth Rate of Non-destructive Testing Services

4.3.2 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Value and Growth Rate of Non-destructive Testing Equipment

4.4 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace and Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil & Gas (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Power Generation (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Bosello High Technology srl

12.1.1 Bosello High Technology srl Basic Information

12.1.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Bosello High Technology srl Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 NDT Global

12.2.1 NDT Global Basic Information

12.2.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.2.3 NDT Global Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Bureau Veritas SA

12.3.1 Bureau Veritas SA Basic Information

12.3.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Bureau Veritas SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Yxlon International GmbH

12.4.1 Yxlon International GmbH Basic Information

12.4.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.4.3 Yxlon International GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 General Electric

12.5.1 General Electric Basic Information

12.5.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.5.3 General Electric Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Applus+

12.6.1 Applus+ Basic Information

12.6.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Applus+ Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Nikon Metrology NV

12.7.1 Nikon Metrology NV Basic Information

12.7.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.7.3 Nikon Metrology NV Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 TEAM, Inc.

12.8.1 TEAM, Inc. Basic Information

12.8.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.8.3 TEAM, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 TUV Rheinland AG

12.9.1 TUV Rheinland AG Basic Information

12.9.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.9.3 TUV Rheinland AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Zetec Inc

12.10.1 Zetec Inc Basic Information

12.10.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.10.3 Zetec Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Intertek Group Plc

12.11.1 Intertek Group Plc Basic Information

12.11.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.11.3 Intertek Group Plc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Dekra SE

12.12.1 Dekra SE Basic Information

12.12.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.12.3 Dekra SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 MISTRAS Group, Inc

12.13.1 MISTRAS Group, Inc Basic Information

12.13.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.13.3 MISTRAS Group, Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 SGS SA

12.14.1 SGS SA Basic Information

12.14.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.14.3 SGS SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Sonatest Ltd

12.15.1 Sonatest Ltd Basic Information

12.15.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.15.3 Sonatest Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Magnaflux

12.16.1 Magnaflux Basic Information

12.16.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.16.3 Magnaflux Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 Eddyfi Technologies

12.17.1 Eddyfi Technologies Basic Information

12.17.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.17.3 Eddyfi Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 Mistras Group

12.18.1 Mistras Group Basic Information

12.18.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.18.3 Mistras Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.19 Fischer Technologies Inc

12.19.1 Fischer Technologies Inc Basic Information

12.19.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.19.3 Fischer Technologies Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.20 Olympus Corp

12.20.1 Olympus Corp Basic Information

12.20.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.20.3 Olympus Corp Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.21 ALS Limited

12.21.1 ALS Limited Basic Information

12.21.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.21.3 ALS Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.22 T.D. Williamson Inc

12.22.1 T.D. Williamson Inc Basic Information

12.22.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.22.3 T.D. Williamson Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.23 NVI, LLC

12.23.1 NVI, LLC Basic Information

12.23.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

12.23.3 NVI, LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Forecast

14.1 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Non-destructive Testing Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Aerospace and Defense Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Oil & Gas Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Manufacturing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Construction Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Automotive Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.6 Power Generation Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.7 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

