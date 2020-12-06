Digital Transformation for Automotive Industry Market report reviews trends, revenue, size, competitive landscape analysis and forecast

The new research report on Digital Transformation for Automotive Industry Market intends to deliver significant information such as major development trends and historical data of this business sphere. The report also comprises of market augmentation history and the major developments across the globe. It delivers a clear picture of the trends and future market prospects to fabricate robust business strategies.

The research document compares the past and present market scenario to determine the growth rate of the industry over the assessment period. Besides, it evaluates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Digital Transformation for Automotive Industry Market and its sub-markets to deduce practices that can be fruitful for the industry contenders.

The study on Digital Transformation for Automotive Industry Market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook and competitive landscape. Also, the report discusses the prevalent challenges and limitations in this business sphere. Moreover, it renders a robust outlook on the opportunities that can turn in profit over the projected timeline.

An inherent overview of this report:

Recognizing the basic business drivers and challenges:

• The report provides, in minute detail, the major factors impacting the business dynamics of the Digital Transformation for Automotive Industry Market as well as the important data with regards to the increasing product demand spanning pivotal regions.

• An overview of the numerous applications, regional grounds, and the latest trends in this business have been delivered in the report.

• Several obstacles prevailing in this business and the countless tactics deployed by industry participants in a bid to market the product have been listed as well.

• The research analyses the various sales channels (indirect & direct marketing) that companies have chosen, as well as the main product distributors and the high-end clientele of the product.

Key highlights of the Report

• The Digital Transformation for Automotive Industry Market report covers the comprehensive analysis from the period of 2020-2026. It also provides the historic data of the market that has impacted positively or negatively to the market growth.

• Regulatory policies and investment scenarios of the market are curated in a concise manner.

• Top-winning market strategies and vital product offerings from the industry players.

• A neutral perspective on the Digital Transformation for Automotive Industry Market.

• The broad analysis of the emerging trends in the market that helps to identify new market avenues and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, it aids in identifying product segments to maximize revenue and expand the market share.

• This report highlights the market propellants, challenges, and threats in the market.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

SAP SE

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Dell Emc

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Capgemini

Oracle Corporation

Accenture PLC

Cognizant

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Siemens AG

CA Technologies

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Digital Transformation for Automotive Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Content:

1 Digital Transformation for Automotive Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Digital Transformation for Automotive

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Digital Transformation for Automotive industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Transformation for Automotive Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Transformation for Automotive Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Digital Transformation for Automotive

3.3 Digital Transformation for Automotive Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Transformation for Automotive

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Digital Transformation for Automotive

3.4 Market Distributors of Digital Transformation for Automotive

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Transformation for Automotive Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Market, by Type

4.1 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Value and Growth Rate of Autonomous Driving

4.3.2 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Value and Growth Rate of Big Data

4.3.3 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Value and Growth Rate of Digital Safety and Manufacturing

4.3.4 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Value and Growth Rate of Connectivity

4.3.5 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Value and Growth Rate of Other Services

4.4 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Digital Transformation for Automotive Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprise (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Consumption and Growth Rate of Small and Medium Enterprise (2015-2020)

6 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Digital Transformation for Automotive Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Transformation for Automotive Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Transformation for Automotive Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation for Automotive Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Digital Transformation for Automotive Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Digital Transformation for Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 SAP SE

12.1.1 SAP SE Basic Information

12.1.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.1.3 SAP SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

12.2.1 Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. Basic Information

12.2.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.2.3 Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Apple Inc.

12.3.1 Apple Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.3.3 Apple Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Dell Emc

12.4.1 Dell Emc Basic Information

12.4.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.4.3 Dell Emc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Google Inc.

12.5.1 Google Inc. Basic Information

12.5.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.5.3 Google Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 IBM Corporation

12.6.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information

12.6.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.6.3 IBM Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Microsoft Corporation

12.7.1 Microsoft Corporation Basic Information

12.7.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.7.3 Microsoft Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Adobe Systems Incorporated

12.8.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated Basic Information

12.8.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.8.3 Adobe Systems Incorporated Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Capgemini

12.9.1 Capgemini Basic Information

12.9.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.9.3 Capgemini Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Oracle Corporation

12.10.1 Oracle Corporation Basic Information

12.10.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.10.3 Oracle Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Accenture PLC

12.11.1 Accenture PLC Basic Information

12.11.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.11.3 Accenture PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Cognizant

12.12.1 Cognizant Basic Information

12.12.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.12.3 Cognizant Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.13.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Basic Information

12.13.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.13.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Siemens AG

12.14.1 Siemens AG Basic Information

12.14.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.14.3 Siemens AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 CA Technologies

12.15.1 CA Technologies Basic Information

12.15.2 Digital Transformation for Automotive Product Introduction

12.15.3 CA Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Forecast

14.1 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Autonomous Driving Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Big Data Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Digital Safety and Manufacturing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Connectivity Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Other Services Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Large Enterprise Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprise Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Digital Transformation for Automotive Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

