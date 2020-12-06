Latest Update 2020: Endpoint Security Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Symantec CorporationÂ , Intel Security (McAfee)Â , Trend Micro IncorporatedÂ , AVG TechnologiesÂ , Sophos LtdÂ , etc. | InForGrowth

Global Endpoint Security Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Endpoint Security Market.

Impact of COVID-19: Endpoint Security Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Endpoint Security industry.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Endpoint Security market

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Endpoint Security Market Report are

Symantec CorporationÂ

Intel Security (McAfee)Â

Trend Micro IncorporatedÂ

AVG TechnologiesÂ

Sophos LtdÂ

Kaspersky LabsÂ

F-SecureÂ

EsetÂ

Panda SecurityÂ

Bitdefender

. Based on type, The report split into

Anti-Virus

Antispyware/Antimalware

Firewall

Endpoint Device Control

Intrusion Prevention

Endpoint Application Control

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Government & Defense

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Others