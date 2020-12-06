Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Active and Intelligent Packaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Active and Intelligent Packaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

WestRock Company Key Market Trends: Food End-User Vertical to Account for Significant Share Going beyond the visual aspect, leading food brands are looking at innovative ways to make their products stand out on the shelf. An emerging packaging technique, which involves the combination of different materials to enhance the multi-sensorial experiences, is gaining popularity in the food packaging industry.

Food organizations are increasingly embracing sensory marketing, which is a strategy focused on the engaging of multiple senses in the consumer environment, where not only the color or shape, but texture, sound, and even the smell of a pack can influence consumer’s purchasing decisions.

The evolution of intelligent packaging systems through the use of sensor technologies, indicators (including freshness, integrity, and time-temperature indicators (TTI)), and radio frequency identification (RFID) has been assessed for potential use in meat and meat products as well.

Quite recently, the NFC Forum partnered with the active and intelligent packaging industry and the wireless power consortium, to bring new, intelligent labels, interactive tags, and time-temperature monitors, using near field communication, to stores. With this intelligent packaging, consumers can read about food before purchasing, without having to scan anything at all. United States to Account for Largest Share The United States is witnessing a rapid rise in its existing population, primarily due to the work-related migrations into the country. This rising population has directly burdened the food industry and affected the packaging industry. It is home to the busiest markets and forms a major part of the workforce dependent on the frozen foods and packaged food for appetite

The pharmaceutical industry is a major segment, which has a vital role to play in the active and intelligent packaging market in the United States. The spending on medicines in the country rose from USD 316 billion in 2010 to USD 450 billion in 2016. Also, the country accounts for more than a quarter of the total pharmaceutical industry, which has critical importance for active and intelligent packaging.

Companies in the country, such as VerifyMe, Inc. entered into a reseller agreement with eAgile. Under this agreement, eAgile will be able to offer its clients VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure Ink Identifier Serialization Technology.

Companies in the country, such as VerifyMe, Inc. entered into a reseller agreement with eAgile. Under this agreement, eAgile will be able to offer its clients VerifyMe's RainbowSecure Ink Identifier Serialization Technology.

Companies in the country are also entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Resource Label Group, a service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve, and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry acquired Best Label Company to broaden its west coast presence and position in the label and packaging industry.

The global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market was valued at USD 16.39 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 24.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.78%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The Commission of the European Communities, in 2004, provided the following legal definition of intelligent packaging: intelligent food contact materials and articles that monitor the condition of packaged food or the environment surrounding the food.

The significant pressure on manufacturers to reduce the use of preservatives in food products has increased the importance of packaging across end-user verticals. With supply chains becoming global, longer shelf life is crucial, for the products to reach the intended customers. Globalization has created the demand for products to be transported across the world, without any loss in nutritional values, or change in chemical compositions. The manufacturing and processing units, especially in the food and beverage industry, have their supply chain spread across the globe. It requires them to procure the raw materials, as well as supply them to distributors, in way that is safe, easy to handle, and quick to move across the supply chain.

The primary advantage of active and intelligent packaging solution is its ability to interact with the enclosed product, playing a dynamic role in its preservation and in the process also keep intact the track of tagged information throughout the supply chain. Active packaging, for instance, may change the composition and organoleptic characteristics of food, provided the changes are consistent with the provisions for food. This is a key driver of the market. However, on the flip-side, it also raises issues of contamination, as plastic seepage into foods may lead to health complications.