Rotary Pump Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Rotary Pump Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Rotary Pump market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999692

Top Players Are:

Dover Corporation

Colfax Corporation

SPX Flow Inc.

Xylem Inc.

IDEX Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.

ULVAC Inc.

Busch Systems

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. Key Market Trends: Food & Beverage Sector to account for Significant Share The European food & beverage industry is the major contributor to the overall economy, ahead of all other manufacturing sectors (including automotive).

The industry is the largest in terms of value added ( 1.8% of gross value addition) and a number of jobs. The industry contributes to the trade surplus, owing to product acceptance overseas. From the past decade, the export in the industry has almost doubled to reach a positive balance of EUR 30 billion.

The EU government is also working to increase the competitiveness of the food sector, by creating new opportunities for trade. Consequently, complying with the growing sanitary regulations (both domestic and international), and catering to growing food consumption worldwide, is expected to further drive the rotary pump market in the region. China to account for Major Share in the Market Adoption of rotary pumps is influenced by factors, like growth in infrastructure. The Chinese government is focusing on improving the infrastructure, in order to attract additional foreign investments and manufacturing industries, thereby strengthening the overall production output.

Additionally, one of the major challenges faced by the market is the increase in the cost of raw materials. The raw materials include bronze, polycarbonate, cast iron, and stainless steel, the cost of which is increasing as a result of rising inflation and supply shortage.

China is expected to account for a significant share of the global electricity output over the next few years, up from 19.2% in 2010. In order to achieve this, China has implemented more than 33 policy initiatives to support renewable electricity, particularly in areas like solar and wind energy.

In China, around 30-50 industrial projects were approved over the past few years, which are likely to drive the demand for pumps. The aforementioned factors greatly influence the present tremendous growth opportunities for the rotary pump market. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999692 Market Overview:

The global rotary pump market was valued at USD 4.756 billion in 2018. The market is expected to reach USD 5.55 billion by the end of 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 3.09% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Rotary pumps can handle high pressure and viscosity and facilitate flow, despite the differential pressure and compact design. The said advantages make rotary pumps essential in a range of industry verticals. The growing demand for food processing directly influences the growth of rotary pumps in the food & beverage end-user segment.

A few areas of investment witnessed a global shift toward sustainable development in wastewater management, as wastewater exposes populations to diseases and degrades ecosystems.

The demand for clean, treated water is growing in line with population, economic diversification, and water scarcity. The growing necessity for wastewater management is expected to directly influence the growth of the rotary pump market during the forecast period.