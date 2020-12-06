Optical Switches Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Optical Switches Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Optical Switches market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Optical Switching is expected to register a Significant Growth
The segment comprises of various applications of all-optical switches. Technological advancements in the all-optical switch, coupled Software Defined Network (SDN) paradigms, create compelling solutions to bring the fiber layer under software control. In addition to this, the adoption of all-optical switching in data centers facilitates both traffic provisioning and protection switching between the external network and the peering arbitrator. Moreover, in all-optical switching, any optical connection can be remotely monitored and tested and can be configured to switch automatically based on reduction, or loss, of the optical signal.
Furthermore, the incorporation of all-optical switching to C-RAN architectures allows the sharing of centralized monitoring and test equipment across multiple optical fiber front haul links interconnecting RRHs and BBUs.In 2017, China Telecom built a WDM ASON backbone network at 21 nodes throughout Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Hubei, Anhui, and Jiangxi. Through this project, the company deployed the first all-optical network 2.0 backbone network in the country.
The project witnessed the transformation from electric switching nodes to all-optical switching nodes. In addition, 21 ROADMs were deployed to create intelligent optical nodes, which will eventually become the optical cross-connect (OXC). Thus, potential such investments in other countries are expected to drive the demand for all-optical switches.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
The global roll out of 5G commercial services is expected to commence during 2019-2020. To support the accelerated build out of 5G in the United States, Ericsson predicts that 5G subscriptions are expected to reach the 150 million user mark, accounting for 48% of all mobile subscriptions in North America by the end of 2023.
Unlocking the full potential of 5G in the United States depends on the extension of fiber deep into the network. Despite the demand and potential economic benefits of fiber deployment, the United States currently lacks the fiber density in access networks to make the bandwidth advancements that are necessary to improve the pace of innovation and economic growth.
At the same time, an analysis based on the Deloitte Consulting LLP estimates that, the United States requires between USD 130 and USD 150 billion over the next 5-7 years to adequately support broadband competition, rural coverage, and wireless densification.
The aforementioned factors are expected to support and drive the demand for optical fiber-based broadband services, which in return aid the market growth significantly.Ericsson increased investment in 5G, AI, and automation in the United States, seeing the strategic opportunity in the market.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Optical switches used in fiber optic transmission systems contributes to the development of the optical network. The main function of optical switching is to enable routing of optical data signals without the need for conversion to electrical signals and, consequently, is independent of data rate and data protocol. The transfer of the switching function from electronics to optics will offer a reduction in the network equipment, an increase in the switching speed, and a decrease in the operating power.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
