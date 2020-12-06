Marketing Analytics Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Marketing Analytics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Marketing Analytics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Social Media Marketing Anticipated to Record
Social media marketing has been on the rise owing to many developments, such as chatbot and other applications. It is estimated that machines can generate about 20% of the content.
Chatbots have been implemented to give an enriched experience to the consumer. According to Facebook, about 100,000 monthly active bots on Facebook Messenger, which offers a variety of new platforms for marketers to connect with potential customers.
The amount of spending on social media video advertising has nearly double compared to previous years. The growth of social media, such as Facebook, integral, and Snapchat have emerged as one of the primary medium of advertising.
According to a survey done by HeyWire business about 53% of its consumers prefer the use of electronic media such as email, web chat or social instead of phone support. About 79% of consumers have been seeking other forms of consumer support. 31% have emphasized the need for text as an available support option.
North America to Hold Major Share
Many of the major market players have been in this region. Marketing budgets in the company have been increasing and companies, such as Ebiquity have been investing further in the region to increase the number of services provided. Many companies have comparatively reduced the budget expenditure in the region owing to the recent slump in the region. This decrease further emphasizes the need for an optimal spend of budgets, which emphasizes the need for marketing analytics software in the region. Use of machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and artificial intelligence (AI) has further enhanced the capabilities of marketing analytics in this region. Use of qualitative analytics and such advanced analytics tools is currently limited to large enterprises, as they are costlier solutions and demand huge resource and capital investment.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Marketing analytics software aid a company in tracking the data pertaining to traffic, leads, and sales. Implementation of marketing analytics helps the person of interest to compare between various mediums of operation, such as social media vs. blogging vs. email marketing etc. these analytics also aid in diagnosing the difficulties faced in a particular channel, and the tactical steps which need to be taken to improve the background.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
