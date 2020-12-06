Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Testing, Inspection, and Certification market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Intertek Group PLC

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas SA

DNV GL

Eurofins Scientific SE

ALS Limited

Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

Dekra Certification GmbH

BSI Group

SAI Global Limited

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

Exova Group PLC

TUV SUD AG Key Market Trends: Energy and Commodities is Expected to Hold Major Share – Various government regulations are making it mandatory for energy companies to adopt proper TIC methods. For instance, in India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) issued guidelines for conducting tests on power inverters for use in photovoltaic (PV) power systems and utility-interconnected PV inverters in 2017.

– Further, the development of new nuclear plants, as well as renewable energy projects, the upgradation and expansion of existing ones globally, is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

– Over the next four years, more than 67 nuclear reactors in the world are estimated to reach an age over 40 years and over 66 reactors to reach more than three decades of operational period. Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Rapid Growth – Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold major share owing to the merging markets such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea which have become attractive, through the development of indigenous industries and subsequent acceleration in exports, the introduction of stringent standards, and rapid urbanization.

– Additionally, the rise of the middle class has led to an increase in private consumption and demand for both safety and product quality.

The global testing, inspection, and certification market was valued at USD 172.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The advent of new technologies, with stringent environment norms, increasing health safety measures have changed the entire industry viewpoint, with respect to the compliance of standards and regulations. Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) plays a significant role to ensure the infrastructure, services, products are met with the standards and regulations pertaining to safety and quality. With inspection and testing at regular intervals across a few industries, such as oil and gas becoming mandatory, the TIC services are expected to grow in demand, irrespective of the industrial seasonality.

– Safety breaches in recent times, such as Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal, Chinese milk scandal (melamine found in infant milk formula), have led to more stringent regulations in developing economies. Such breaches demonstrate the significance of independent inspection and certification services and not only have forced tougher and more complex regulations and standards but also increased the dependability on the third party for assessment, thus providing scope for independent TIC companies.

– International imports and exports of products belonging to different industries apart from the high demand, food and medical products have increased significantly over the years. In fact, according to The World Bank Group, global exports has increased from USD 6.24 trillion in 1995 to USD 22.99 trillion in 2017. Food and beverages, consumer electronics, agriculture, and automotive (electrical vehicles) markets are expected to provide more scope for the TIC services.