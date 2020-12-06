Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Portable Ultrasound Devices Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Portable Ultrasound Devices market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Fujifilm SonoSite Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd

Shenzhen Mindray

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd Key Market Trends: Mobile Ultrasound Device is Expected to Grow with High CAGR The mobile ultrasound device segment of the portable ultrasound devices market is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Mobile ultrasound devices are gaining attraction in the developing regions, due to the rising demand for ambulatory care. Although developed countries, like the United States, have a well-established market for handheld ultrasound devices, there is also a rising demand for mobile ultrasound devices. Due to its efficacy in providing mobile care, the segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. North America Dominates the Market and Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period North America currently dominates the portable ultrasound devices market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic disorders, rising demand for advanced ultrasound systems, and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure.

Factors that are responsible for the growth of the portable ultrasound devices market include increasing spectrum of applications of the portable ultrasound, increasing advancements in technology, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.