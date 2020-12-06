Single Cell Analysis Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Single Cell Analysis Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Single Cell Analysis market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGaA

Qiagen NV

Key Market Trends: Immunology Research Application is Expected to Grow with High CAGR During the Forecast Period The cancer segment held the maximum share in 2018, owing to a high prevalence of cancer, initiatives for early detection, and increasing awareness regarding commercially available cancer diagnostics. Immunology studies to aid in the early detection of therapeutic complications and increases the efficiency of the treatment. Furthermore, invasion of metabolic activities of single cells is increasing the adoption of its analytical tools, thus propelling the growth of immunology research segment. North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Single Cell Analysis Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period The large share of the North American single cell analysis market is attributed to factors, such as increasing collaborations among prominent players, technological advancements, and expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In recent years, several government initiatives have been launched that are supplementing the growth of the single cell analysis market in the region. For example, in 2015, the Precision Medicine Initiative was introduced to revolutionize the treatment of chronic diseases, including cancer. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, which is attributed to numerous government initiatives undertaken to improve healthcare infrastructure, availability of skilled professionals to operate advanced analytical instruments, and rising healthcare expenditure. Market Overview:

The growth of the single cell analysis market is attributed to the technological advancements in single cell analysis products, increasing investments in cancer research, and rising biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in recent years.

Cancer is one of the major causes of deaths across the world, and there were 8.8 million victims in 2015, accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the past few decades and is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10.9 million new cases of cancer were identified in 2002, which grew substantially over the next decade to approximately 14.1 million in 2012. An estimated 30% growth was observed over the decade. Moreover, WHO estimated the growth to increasing to 70% over the next two decades, worldwide. Circulating tumor cells are gaining increasing clinical attention since they are likely to enable the monitoring of cancer progression and adjustment of treatment. In such cases, single-cell sequencing analysis has found its application in search of better diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers. In recent years, multiple technologies for enrichment, isolation, as well as molecular and functional analysis of circulating tumor cells have been developed, such as single cell analysis. In 2014, the Clinical Research Infrastructure Initiative brought together several funding organizations, such as the Welcome Trust and Cancer Research UK, in partnership, led by the Medical Research Council (MRC), in order to invest over GBP 230 million for single-cell genomics for cancer studies.