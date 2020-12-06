Medical Laser Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Medical Laser

Medical Laser Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Medical Laser market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • IRIDEX Corporation
  • Biolase Inc.
  • Syneron
  • Candela
  • Lumenis Ltd
  • Alcon Laboratories Inc.
  • Cutera Inc.
  • American Medical Systems
  • PhotoMedex Inc.
  • Biolitec AG
  • AngioDynamics Corp.
  • Novadaq Technologies Inc.
  • Coherent Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Semiconductor is Expected to Hold the Largest Revenue in the Products Segment

    The semiconductor segment held a maximum share in 2018, as these semiconductors are widely used in aesthetic procedures and photodynamic treatment. Furthermore, semiconductor laser systems offer the deepest penetration levels and superior melanin absorption. These unique characteristics make the semiconductor laser the most suitable technology for laser hair removal, hence enabling safe and effective treatment of all skin and hair types in all body areas.

    North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Medical Laser Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

    The North American medical laser market dominated the global market and is estimated to show a similar trend during the forecast period. The increasing preference for cosmetic procedures and high adoption rate of novel technologies are the primary factors behind large market size.

    Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness, and trend of medical tourism in the developing economies of the region.

    Market Overview:

  • The growth of the medical laser market is attributed to the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, increasing incidences of eye disorders, and an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures.
  • The rising demand for surgeries with faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, less pain, reduced scarring, better control on bleeding, and increased accuracy are anticipated to boost the demand for various endoscopy devices. Technological advances in surgical techniques and enhancement in equipment handling have transformed surgical procedures, including the introduction of minimally invasive surgeries.
  • These procedures usually provide equivalent outcomes to traditional open surgery, along with offering significant benefits, such as less major bleeding, fewer post-op infections, fewer complications, shorter length of stay, quicker return to normal activities, less scarring, and comparable/lower cost, among other such benefits. As a result, these procedures have become more popular in recent times. Aging patients are fragile, and thus, the use of minimally invasive devices (while performing surgeries) becomes important. Hence, the increase in the prevalence of geriatric population is also driving the market.
  • Globally, there is an increased demand for cosmetic surgery procedures, which include surgical and non-surgical procedures that improve the appearance by reshaping and enhancing the body structure. For instance, as per a report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2016, around 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures and 15.5 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures were performed. This high adoption of medical lasers in the area of cosmetic surgery is also expected to propel the growth of the medical laser market.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the scope of this report, medical lasers are medical devices that are used for the treatment of various diseases and tissue removal, which helps in medical diagnosis, treatments, and therapies.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Medical Laser Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures
    4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Eye Disorders
    4.2.3 Increase in the Number of Cosmetic Procedures
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Installation Costs
    4.3.2 Stringent Safety Regulations
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 Solid State Laser Systems
    5.1.1.1 Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems
    5.1.1.2 Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems
    5.1.1.3 Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems
    5.1.1.4 Ruby Laser Systems
    5.1.1.5 Other Solid State Laser Systems
    5.1.2 Gas Laser Systems
    5.1.2.1 CO2 Laser Systems
    5.1.2.2 Argon Laser Systems
    5.1.2.3 Krypton Laser Systems
    5.1.2.4 Other Gas Laser Systems
    5.1.3 Dye Laser Systems
    5.1.4 Semiconductor Laser Systems
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Ophthalmology
    5.2.2 Dermatology
    5.2.3 Gynecology
    5.2.4 Dentistry
    5.2.5 Urology
    5.2.6 Cardiovascular
    5.2.7 Cosmetics
    5.2.8 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.
    6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.3 IRIDEX Corporation
    6.1.4 Biolase Inc.
    6.1.5 Syneron-Candela
    6.1.6 Lumenis Ltd
    6.1.7 Alcon Laboratories Inc.
    6.1.8 Cutera Inc.
    6.1.9 American Medical Systems
    6.1.10 PhotoMedex Inc.
    6.1.11 Biolitec AG
    6.1.12 AngioDynamics Corp.
    6.1.13 Novadaq Technologies Inc.
    6.1.14 Coherent Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

