Microbiology Testing Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends: Diagnostic Holds the Largest Revenue Share in the Applications and is Expected to do Same The diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the microbiology testing market. Some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment are the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, improving healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements. The pharmaceutical application segment is also expected to dominate due to the presence of well-established and globally accepted regulations, which govern the evaluation of microbial contamination during pharmaceutical manufacturing and raw material sourcing processes. Europe Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period The European region is expected to show the fastest growth for microbiology testing and is anticipated to contribute notably toward the microbiology testing market over the forecast period. These can be attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, along with various technological advancements witnessed in this region's healthcare industry. However, Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow in the upcoming future, due to the expanding R&D and innovative microbiology testing procedures and the increasing number of hospitals and testing laboratories. Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the microbiology testing market include technological advancements in microbiology testing, rising incidences of infectious diseases and outbreak of epidemics, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising private-public funding for research on infectious diseases.

Infectious diseases, such as HIV, human papilloma virus (HPV), and hepatitis B and C, are some forms of STDs that are severe and fatal, and thus the increasing incidences of such diseases are increasing the demand for the microbiology testing market. Increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of better medical infrastructures, such as hospitals and clinical labs, are some other drivers augmenting the growth of the microbiology testing market.

Rapid growth observed in the geriatric population, increasing number of clinical researches in the field of clinical microbiology, rising incidences of infectious diseases, and increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments are some of the factors that are driving the microbiology testing market.