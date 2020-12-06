Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Europe Cancer Therapeutics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol

Meyrs Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Target Therapy is the Largest Growing Segment under Therapy Type During the Forecast Period The major factors driving the growth of the target therapy segment is the increase in R&D and the rising prevalence of various types of cancers. Targeted therapy is also gaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. Thus, owing to the rising approval from regulatory bodies and an increase in the prevalence of all types of cancer, the segment is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period. Immunotherapies/biologics are also emerging as potential therapies to find a permanent cure for various cancer types among various cancer therapeutics. Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the European cancer therapeutics market include the ease in regulatory approval for novel cancer therapy in Europe, increase in healthcare spending for cancer, rising prevalence of cancer, and strong R&D initiatives from key players.

The increasing cancer among the population represents the second most important cause of death and morbidity in Europe, accounting for 1.9 million deaths every year. According to WHO, Europe comprises only one-eighth of the total world population, but has around one-quarter of the total global cancer cases. Around 3.7 million new patients are being reported every year in Europe. There are also other factors attributed to the rising incidence of cancer in Europe, i.e. unhealthy lifestyles and inappropriate diet, obesity, and lack of physical activity. Thus, the growing incidence and prevalence of cancer is likely to drive the growth of the cancer therapeutics market in Europe during the forecast period.

The direct cost of cancer has also increased, and thus the cost of cancer drugs as a share of direct health costs has doubled. The increase in the cost of the cancer treatment, along with the drugs prices, has resulted in the growth of the overall market.