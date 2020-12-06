Hair Restoration Services Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Hair Restoration Services Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Hair Restoration Services market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Scalp Accounts for the Largest Market Share in the Recipient Area Segment
The scalp segment of the hair restoration market is expected to have the largest market size over the forecast period.
According to the survey conducted by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHR) in 2017, scalp was the most common donor harvest site (93.7%), followed by beard (6.4%) and chest (3.2%). Due to the rising hair loss problem across the world and increasing awareness of people about their appearance, the demand for scalp hair treatment has been increased. The ISHR has stated that scalp treatment is the most common hair restoration treatment. Hence, a considerable amount of revenue is being generated by the scalp hair restoration procedure.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
Growing celebrity and media influences, increasing awareness regarding one’s appearance, peer pressure, societal pressure, growing urbanization, high income, and growing word of mouth are the potential drivers for the North American hair restoration services market growth. North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, holds the largest market share.
Market Overview:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Hair restoration is a procedure in which the hair is moved from the back and/or sides of the scalp, where the hair is permanent (donor area), to the areas that are thinning or bald on the front, top, or crown of the scalp (recipient area). Once transplanted, the hair is likely to grow normally.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Hair Restoration Services Market Report 2024:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Popularity of Hair Transplants
4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Various Forms of Dermatological Disorders
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Cost Constraints
4.3.2 High Post-surgery Care, along with Adverse Side Effects
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5. MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Recipient Area
5.1.1 Scalp
5.1.2 Non-scalp
5.2 By Treatment
5.2.1 Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)
5.2.2 Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT)
5.2.3 Laser Therapy
5.2.4 Stem Cell Therapy
5.2.5 Others
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Clinics
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergan PLC
6.1.2 Restoration Robotics
6.1.3 Venus Concept
6.1.4 Igrow
6.1.5 NovaGenix
6.1.6 Theradome
6.1.7 llumiflow
6.1.8 Lexington Intl., LLC
7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
