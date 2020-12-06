Hair Restoration Services Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Hair Restoration Services Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Hair Restoration Services market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Allergan PLC

Restoration Robotics

Venus Concept

Igrow

NovaGenix

Theradome

llumiflow

Key Market Trends: Scalp Accounts for the Largest Market Share in the Recipient Area Segment The scalp segment of the hair restoration market is expected to have the largest market size over the forecast period. According to the survey conducted by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHR) in 2017, scalp was the most common donor harvest site (93.7%), followed by beard (6.4%) and chest (3.2%). Due to the rising hair loss problem across the world and increasing awareness of people about their appearance, the demand for scalp hair treatment has been increased. The ISHR has stated that scalp treatment is the most common hair restoration treatment. Hence, a considerable amount of revenue is being generated by the scalp hair restoration procedure. North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period Growing celebrity and media influences, increasing awareness regarding one's appearance, peer pressure, societal pressure, growing urbanization, high income, and growing word of mouth are the potential drivers for the North American hair restoration services market growth. North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, holds the largest market share. Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the hair restoration market are the increasing popularity of hair transplants and increasing prevalence of various forms of dermatological disorders.