Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Anesthesia Drugs Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Anesthesia Drugs market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Propofol Sub-segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the General Anesthesia Drugs Segment
The propofol sub-segment of the anesthesia drugs market is expected to experience a fast growth rate while witnessing a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period.
Propofol is a drug that has been used for a long time for various surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. Teva Pharmaceuticals had stopped manufacturing propofol for a particular time; however, the drug returned to the market in 2013. Hospira is another major player in the propofol sub-segment. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira and created a leading global established pharmaceutical (GEP) business. Some of the companies who manufacture propofol injections are Neon Laboratories Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Fresenius Kabi. The drug is always in demand in the market for utilization in different surgeries, and is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the anesthesia drugs market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The US anesthesia market is the largest regional market in the world. This market is driven by factors, such as the increasing number of surgeries, rising aging population with increasing chronic conditions, and advancements in anesthesia technologies.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
Anesthesia is a drug that causes a reversible loss of sensation. There are several types of anesthetic drugs available in the market, such as general anesthesia, spinal anesthesia, IV regional anesthesia, local anesthesia, peripheral nerve block, and saddle block or caudal anesthesia.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Anesthesia Drugs Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries
4.2.2 New Approvals of Anesthetic Drugs
4.2.3 Reduction in the Cost of Newly Invented Drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Side Effects of General Anesthetics
4.3.2 Lack of Skilled-Anesthetics
4.3.3 Regulatory Issues
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug Type
5.1.1 General Anesthesia Drugs
5.1.1.1 Propofol
5.1.1.2 Sevoflurane
5.1.1.3 Desflurane
5.1.1.4 Dexmedetomidine
5.1.1.5 Remifentanil
5.1.1.6 Midazolam
5.1.1.7 Other General Anesthesia Drugs
5.1.2 Local Anesthesia Drugs
5.1.2.1 Bupivacaine
5.1.2.2 Ropivacaine
5.1.2.3 Lidocaine
5.1.2.4 Chloroprocaine
5.1.2.5 Articaine
5.1.2.6 Benzocaine
5.1.2.7 Local Anesthesia Drugs
5.2 By Route of Administration
5.2.1 Inhalation
5.2.2 Injection
5.2.3 Other Routes of Administration
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 General Surgeries
5.3.2 Plastic Surgery
5.3.3 Cosmetic Surgeries
5.3.4 Dental Surgeries
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Baxter
6.1.2 Hospira
6.1.3 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.4 AstraZeneca
6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.7 AbbVie Inc.
6.1.8 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
6.1.9 Eisai Co. Ltd
6.1.10 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
