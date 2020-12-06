Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Anesthesia Drugs Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Anesthesia Drugs market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Baxter

Hospira

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eisai Co. Ltd

Key Market Trends: Propofol Sub-segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the General Anesthesia Drugs Segment The propofol sub-segment of the anesthesia drugs market is expected to experience a fast growth rate while witnessing a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period. Propofol is a drug that has been used for a long time for various surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. Teva Pharmaceuticals had stopped manufacturing propofol for a particular time; however, the drug returned to the market in 2013. Hospira is another major player in the propofol sub-segment. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira and created a leading global established pharmaceutical (GEP) business. Some of the companies who manufacture propofol injections are Neon Laboratories Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Fresenius Kabi. The drug is always in demand in the market for utilization in different surgeries, and is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years. North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period North America currently dominates the anesthesia drugs market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The US anesthesia market is the largest regional market in the world. This market is driven by factors, such as the increasing number of surgeries, rising aging population with increasing chronic conditions, and advancements in anesthesia technologies.

The anesthesia drugs market was valued at USD 4,512.11 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 5,314.66 million in 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the increasing number of surgeries and new approvals of anesthetic drugs.

There are wide ranges of surgeries based on the length of stay for surgeries. These include elective surgery and emergency surgery. Based on procedures, there are wide ranges of surgeries, where open surgery is most common. Others include keyhole surgery, laparoscopic surgery, microsurgery, and cosmetic surgery. In recent years, several articles have reported a significant rise in the number of day care procedures (ambulatory surgery), and diagnostic and therapeutic services. This is primarily due to the increased dependence on advances made in anesthesia, surgical, and medical technologies.