Mammography Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Digital Mammography Segment, by Product Type, is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Digital mammography is a specialized and advanced form of mammography that uses digital receptors and computers instead of X-ray films to examine breast tissue for the presence of tumors. So far, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM) with high-spatial resolution has been the preferred choice for screening programs in most countries. However, with the advent of digital mammography, an increasing number of countries are experiencing shifts toward these newer systems, due to their superior depiction of low-contrast objects, wider dynamic change, and improved diagnostic quality of images, especially when examining denser breasts. They also come with an added advantage of soft-copy image displays and soft-copy reading, which can be easily transferred. Mammography screening in various countries, such as in the United Kingdom, is now digital, which offers greater precision, better quality, and higher efficiency. Thus, digital mammography is becoming the preferred choice of screening, even though the cost of the new technology is six times higher than the conventional systems. Radiation exposure is significantly lower as compared to analog systems. Full-field digital mammography is the most common form of digital mammography employed. It offers the potential for significant advances in breast cancer diagnosis, including lower radiation dosages, reduced breast compression pressure, and improved detection. All these advantages aid in the growth of the market over the forecast period.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the mammography market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the region are expected to drive the overall growth of the market over the forecast period. As per the estimates of Breastcancer.org, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States in 2019. Furthermore, there is a rise in funding activity for research in breast cancer. For instance, according to the NCI budget fact book, breast cancer received funding of USD 545.1 million in 2017. In the United States, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is the organization that provides breast cancer education and free mammograms to women in need. This organization conducts various programs, such as National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock, Patient Navigation, and Breast Health Awareness. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer and awareness among the population, the market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period.

