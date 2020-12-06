Mammography Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Mammography

Mammography Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Mammography market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Analogic Corporation
  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation
  • Fujifilm Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • GENERAL MEDICAL MERATE (GMM)
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Metaltronica SpA
  • PLANMED OY
  • Siemens Healthineers

    Key Market Trends:

    Digital Mammography Segment, by Product Type, is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

    Digital mammography is a specialized and advanced form of mammography that uses digital receptors and computers instead of X-ray films to examine breast tissue for the presence of tumors. So far, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM) with high-spatial resolution has been the preferred choice for screening programs in most countries. However, with the advent of digital mammography, an increasing number of countries are experiencing shifts toward these newer systems, due to their superior depiction of low-contrast objects, wider dynamic change, and improved diagnostic quality of images, especially when examining denser breasts. They also come with an added advantage of soft-copy image displays and soft-copy reading, which can be easily transferred. Mammography screening in various countries, such as in the United Kingdom, is now digital, which offers greater precision, better quality, and higher efficiency. Thus, digital mammography is becoming the preferred choice of screening, even though the cost of the new technology is six times higher than the conventional systems. Radiation exposure is significantly lower as compared to analog systems. Full-field digital mammography is the most common form of digital mammography employed. It offers the potential for significant advances in breast cancer diagnosis, including lower radiation dosages, reduced breast compression pressure, and improved detection. All these advantages aid in the growth of the market over the forecast period.

    North America Accounts for the Largest Share in the Global Market

    North America is found to hold a major share for the mammography market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the region are expected to drive the overall growth of the market over the forecast period. As per the estimates of Breastcancer.org, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States in 2019. Furthermore, there is a rise in funding activity for research in breast cancer. For instance, according to the NCI budget fact book, breast cancer received funding of USD 545.1 million in 2017. In the United States, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is the organization that provides breast cancer education and free mammograms to women in need. This organization conducts various programs, such as National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock, Patient Navigation, and Breast Health Awareness. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer and awareness among the population, the market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period.

    Market Overview:

  • The major factors for the growth of the mammography market include the growing prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements in the field of breast imaging, and investment from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns.
  • The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports breast cancer to be one of the most common cancers among women, irrespective of race or ethnicity. It is also the third most common cause of death from cancer among American Indian/Alaska Native women. According to the estimates of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), 246,660 new cases and 40,450 deaths were registered due to breast cancer in 2016. As the global population is aging, a large number of women are expected to move into the 60 and above age category. Women, aged 60 years and above, account for almost 78% of all breast cancer-related deaths. High-incidence and mortality rates for breast cancer in this age group represent a huge unmet need for breast cancer diagnostics. As the number of incident and mortality cases are increasing, demand for mammography is also expected to increase. This remains a major driver for the mammography market and is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the , mammography refers to a standard diagnostic and screening technique that is used to screen breast tissues to check the presence of a malignant tumor. The process involves usage of low-energy X-rays for early detection of breast cancer. On the basis of the technology used, the mammography market can be classified as film-screen or digital. The market is further segmented by product type, end user, and geography.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Mammography Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer
    4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Breast Imaging
    4.2.3 Investment from Various Organizations in Breast Cancer Screening Campaigns
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Risk of Adverse Effects from Radiation Exposure
    4.3.2 Reduction in Reimbursement
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 Digital Systems
    5.1.2 Analog Systems
    5.1.3 Breast Tomosynthesis
    5.1.4 Film Screen Systems
    5.1.5 Other Product Types
    5.2 By End Users
    5.2.1 Hospitals
    5.2.2 Specialty Clinics
    5.2.3 Diagnostic Centers
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Analogic Corporation
    6.1.2 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
    6.1.3 Fujifilm Corporation
    6.1.4 GE Healthcare
    6.1.5 GENERAL MEDICAL MERATE (GMM)
    6.1.6 Hologic Inc.
    6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.8 Metaltronica SpA
    6.1.9 PLANMED OY
    6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

