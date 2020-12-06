Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Retinoblastoma Treatment Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Retinoblastoma Treatment market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Non-hereditary Retinoblastoma is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Retinoblastoma Type Segment

In the Retinoblastoma type segment of the Retinoblastoma treatment market, the non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR) is expected to have the largest market size and is likely to witness a CAGR of 3.82% in the forecast period.

Non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR), also known as sporadic retinoblastoma, is the more prevalent form of retinoblastoma. According to the American Cancer Society, 67% of reported cases (in the United States) of retinoblastoma in pediatrics are non-hereditary or sporadic.

The NHR is mostly a pediatric disease, and according to the American Cancer Society, the survival rates post diagnosis is approximately 90%. According to the Union for International Cancer Control, the average age-adjusted incidence rate of retinoblastoma in the United States and Europe is 2-5/106 children (approximately one in 14,000 – 18,000 live births).

The market for NHR is expected to grow tremendously over the forecast period, primarily due to the higher incidence rate, when compared to hereditary retinoblastoma. Additionally, factors, like high survival rates post diagnosis in developed regions, like the United States, are likely to add to the global market growth.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market for Retinoblastoma Treatment and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to the fact that, retinoblastoma (Rb) is the most common primary intraocular malignancy of infancy and childhood, and seriously endangers the vision and life of children.

According to the United Nations Survey in 2016, China was only second to that in India, in the prevalence of Rb in APAC countries. Similarly, according to the Japanese Journal of Ophthalmology, in 2018, the average occurrence frequency for retinoblastoma was 1:16,823 births/year and at diagnosis, 89.0% of the patients were aged younger than 3 years and 41.0% were aged younger than 1 year.

Furthermore, in countries like India, current treatment modalities of systemic chemotherapy and focal treatment have contributed significantly to disability limitation and patient survival and there is less knowledge on the genetics of the retinoblastoma gene and its protein, and there is potential for developing targeted molecular therapies.

