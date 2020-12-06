Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Insulin Infusion Pumps Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Insulin Infusion Pumps market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends: – The Insulin Pump Market is Growing with the CAGR of 7% in the Forecast Period
Owing to the rising rate of obesity, growing genetic factors for type 2 diabetes, and the increasing number of type 1 diabetes patients, it is likely that the insulin infusion pump market will continue to grow.
Insulin pump use is high among the type 1 population. It is also growing in type 2 patients. The ratio of children to adult, or type 1 to type 2, patient’s usage of insulin pumps varies across countries.
North America Holds the Highest Market Share
North America holds the highest market share in the insulin pump market and is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR, of 9.05% in the forecast period, because of the favorable reimbursement policy. Although the pump and its supplies (tubing, insulin cartridges, and infusion sets) continue to be expensive, insurance coverage has improved considerably over the years.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
The insulin market is segmented into the device, infusion set, and reservoir. The report is also segmented into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.1 Insulin Pumps
5.1.2 Infusion Sets
5.1.3 Reservoirs
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.1.1.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.1.1.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.1.2.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.1.2.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.1.3.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.1.3.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2 Asia-Pacific
5.2.2.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.1.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.1.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.1.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.2.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.2.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.2.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.3.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.3.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.3.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.4.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.4.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.4.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.5.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.5.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.5.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.6.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.6.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.6.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.7.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.7.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.7.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.8.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.8.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.8.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.9.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.9.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.9.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.10.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.10.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.10.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.2.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.11.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.2.11.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.2.11.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.1.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.3.1.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.3.1.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.3.2 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.2.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.3.2.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.3.2.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.3.3 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.3.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.3.3.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.3.3.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.3.4 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.4.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.3.4.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.3.4.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.3.5 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.5.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.3.5.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.3.5.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.3.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.6.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.3.6.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.3.6.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.3.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.7.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.3.7.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.3.7.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.1.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.4.1.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.4.1.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.4.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.2.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.4.2.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.4.2.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.3.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.4.3.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.4.3.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.1.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.5.1.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.5.1.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.2.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.5.2.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.5.2.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.3.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.5.3.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.5.3.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.4.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.5.4.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.5.4.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.5.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.5.5.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.5.5.3 By Reservoirs
5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.6.1 By Insulin Pump Devices
5.2.5.6.2 By Infusion Sets
5.2.5.6.3 By Reservoirs
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Medtronic
7.1.2 Insulet
7.1.3 Roche
7.1.4 Animas
7.1.5 Tandem
7.1.6 Ypsomed
7.1.7 Cellnovo
7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2.1 Roche
7.2.2 Animas
7.2.3 Medtronic
7.2.4 Others
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
