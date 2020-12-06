Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Mobile PERS Segment by Type is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period
Mobile PERS is found to be the largest segment as these units possess many advantages over traditional PERS units, which include tracking capabilities via a variety of technologies. In addition, they are also lightweight and durable. They are gaining popularity as they allow senior citizens to lead a more independent and healthy lifestyle.
The increasing demand for medical assistance, especially for the elderly, has also resulted in the increasing adoption of landline PERS, which is likely to result in the growth of the medical alert system market over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth in the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the overall market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Also, the need for improved healthcare facilities and an increase in home-based health programs are expected to drive the market. Thus, increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases may lead to the growth of the medical alert system market.
The rising technological advancements, increasing awareness among the people, and increasing investments from foreign players are, therefore, expected to augment the growth of the medical alert system market in the future in this region.
As per the , personal emergency response systems (PERS), also known as medical emergency response systems, allow users to call for help during an emergency by pushing a button. Therefore, due to the rapid increase in elderly population, there is a growing need for medical alert systems.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
