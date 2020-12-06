Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Mobile PERS Segment by Type is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period Mobile PERS is found to be the largest segment as these units possess many advantages over traditional PERS units, which include tracking capabilities via a variety of technologies. In addition, they are also lightweight and durable. They are gaining popularity as they allow senior citizens to lead a more independent and healthy lifestyle. The increasing demand for medical assistance, especially for the elderly, has also resulted in the increasing adoption of landline PERS, which is likely to result in the growth of the medical alert system market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth in the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the overall market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Also, the need for improved healthcare facilities and an increase in home-based health programs are expected to drive the market. Thus, increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases may lead to the growth of the medical alert system market. The rising technological advancements, increasing awareness among the people, and increasing investments from foreign players are, therefore, expected to augment the growth of the medical alert system market in the future in this region.

The propelling factors for the growth of the medical alert system/personal emergency response system market include the increasing aging population, technological developments in healthcare wearables, increasing penetration of smartphones in healthcare and constant innovations in technology, and easy adaptability of PERS devices. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.

With the rapid increase in the elderly population, there is a growing need for medical alert systems in the houses. Personal emergency response systems (PERS) are mainly for the older population and people with disabilities to easily call for help in an emergency. They are also widely adopted and used throughout most western countries. Therefore, with the help of medical alert systems, the elderly can age in the comfort of their own homes, and thus, this factor is likely to propel the growth of the overall market.

The current market is also growing due to the increasing adoption of smartphones. The global smartphone penetration is estimated at an all-time high, and thus, smartphones are crucial in one’s daily life, which is a major factor for the growth of the market.