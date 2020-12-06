Process Automation Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Process Automation Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Process Automation market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Paper and Pulp Segment is expected to register a Significant Growth

The numerous processes in the paper and pulp industry requires the raw materials pass through a lot of process with close monitoring of temperature and chemical content and the process automation allows to achieve the same from one location through the process automation.The paper and related products have seen an increase in the past five years and the demand is expected to show similar trends with the increase in demand from Asian, North American, and European regions over the forecast period. All these regions are expected to further drive the demand in the paper and pulp industry for increased process adoption.

Process automation is also considered as primary level of automation, which allows the collection of data continuously and real time basis, this enables the industry to further use these systems for data visualization and predictive plant maintenance.The paper and pulp industry involves a number of steps for the conversion of wood into paper. Activities, such as wood preparation, bleaching, chemical recovery required high utilization of raw material, which can be better controlled, as automation helps in the efficient conversion of raw materials..

The production in the industry is also facing shortage, due to the presence of bottlenecks in production. A typical manual operator is the main bottleneck, which allows only about 60 rolls per hour of production, which can be improved by process automation and drive the growth over forecast period.

North America is Expected to have Highest Market Share

US manufacturing sector is the second-largest in the world, with a manufacturing value added (MVA) of nearly USD 2 trillion in 2016, representing close to 16% of global MVA and 12% of the country’s GDP.The United States is renowned for its innovation capabilities, and is at the forefront of prominent developments surrounding the emerging technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to WTO, the country’s share in global manufacturing value has declined over decades, from 29% in the early 1980s to 18.6% in 2015, with slower output growth than China, South Korea, Germany, and Mexico. Thus, the country is likely to turn toward process automation and smart manufacturing technologies, to enhance its production capabilities.

The formation of the ‘Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is an initiative undertaken to make the automotive industry, universities, and the federal government to invest in the emerging technologies.This has substantially helped the country in gaining a competitive edge in the global economy. The National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), which consists of developing regional hubs, is likely to be involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for making innovative products, to be implemented in the manufacturing sector.

