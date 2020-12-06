Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Tele Intensive Care Unit Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Tele Intensive Care Unit market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Advanced ICU Care

Banner Health

iMDsoft

INTeLeICU

InTouch Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

SOC Telemed

UPMC Italy

Apollo Telehealth Services

Therapeutic Devices Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Hardware Segment In the hardware segment of the tele-intensive care unit market, the therapeutic devices sub-segment is expected to have largest market share, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.51% over the forecast period. In the past decade, there were several studies being conducted by engineers and clinicians to apply robotic devices in multiple indications of heart and brain, such as stroke therapy. The therapeutic devices are highly useful in the decentralized tele ICU. A large number of nursing activities are increasing their dependency and providing better patient management through therapeutic devices, even when they are disengaged from therapeutic interactions. The therapeutics devices have achieved success in transferring the neurological/cancer examinations, diagnosis, and consultations across a range of distances in several developed countries. Therapeutic devices under tele ICU are aiding its importance, with the potential to help providers and caregivers to improve the post-acute care, specifically for patients leaving the ICUs. Thus, over the forecast period, the awareness about these devices is expected to significantly improve across the emerging markets. North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period North America currently dominates the tele-intensive care unit market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The emergence of novel technologies, along with their adoption, is helping the United States to grow in the healthcare sector. Rising healthcare expenditure is the prime factor responsible for the growth of this sector. The rapid increase in the older population and rising life expectancy are propelling the growth of the tele ICU market in the country. Due to the rising older population, an increasing number of emergency cases are coming to ICU departments in hospitals, which in turn, is creating the need for improved ICU care. Therefore, the market for tele ICUs is expected to experience growth in the North American region over the forecast period.

The tele-intensive care unit market was valued at USD 2,441.38 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 6,715.61 million by 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 18.37% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include, rising geriatric population across the world and increasing demand for remote patient monitoring in developing regions.