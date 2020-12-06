Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Tele Intensive Care Unit Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Tele Intensive Care Unit market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
Therapeutic Devices Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Hardware Segment
In the hardware segment of the tele-intensive care unit market, the therapeutic devices sub-segment is expected to have largest market share, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.51% over the forecast period.
In the past decade, there were several studies being conducted by engineers and clinicians to apply robotic devices in multiple indications of heart and brain, such as stroke therapy. The therapeutic devices are highly useful in the decentralized tele ICU. A large number of nursing activities are increasing their dependency and providing better patient management through therapeutic devices, even when they are disengaged from therapeutic interactions.
The therapeutics devices have achieved success in transferring the neurological/cancer examinations, diagnosis, and consultations across a range of distances in several developed countries. Therapeutic devices under tele ICU are aiding its importance, with the potential to help providers and caregivers to improve the post-acute care, specifically for patients leaving the ICUs. Thus, over the forecast period, the awareness about these devices is expected to significantly improve across the emerging markets.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the tele-intensive care unit market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The emergence of novel technologies, along with their adoption, is helping the United States to grow in the healthcare sector. Rising healthcare expenditure is the prime factor responsible for the growth of this sector. The rapid increase in the older population and rising life expectancy are propelling the growth of the tele ICU market in the country. Due to the rising older population, an increasing number of emergency cases are coming to ICU departments in hospitals, which in turn, is creating the need for improved ICU care. Therefore, the market for tele ICUs is expected to experience growth in the North American region over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
The tele-intensive care unit (ICU) is like the second set of eyes that provides additional clinical support and surveillance. Collaborating tele ICU with the bedside team can provide support care for the patient without any distraction, and can deliver in timely interventions when minutes may make a huge difference. The major purpose of the tele ICU system is not to replace the bedside clinicians or bedside care, but to provide improved safety through redundancy and enhance outcomes through standardization.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Treatment and Expensive Set Up
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.1.1 Therapeutic Devices
5.1.1.2 Communication Lines
5.1.1.3 Computer Systems
5.1.1.4 Physiological Monitors
5.1.1.5 Display Panels
5.1.1.6 Video Feed
5.1.1.7 Other Hardware
5.1.2 Software and Services
5.2 By Type of Management
5.2.1 Intensivist
5.2.2 Open
5.2.3 Co-managed
5.2.4 Open with Consultant
5.2.5 Other Types of Management
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Advanced ICU Care
6.1.2 Banner Health
6.1.3 iMDsoft
6.1.4 INTeLeICU
6.1.5 InTouch Technologies Inc.
6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.7 SOC Telemed
6.1.8 UPMC Italy
6.1.9 Apollo Telehealth Services
6.1.10 Advanced ICU Care
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
