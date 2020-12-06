Wall Covering Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

“Wall Covering Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Wall Covering market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Adfors (Saint Gobain)

Ahlstrom

Munksjö Oyj

Asian Paints Limited (APL)

A.S. Création Group

Walker Greenbank PLC

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

Grandeco Wallfashion Group

Brewster Home Fashion

J. Josephson Inc.

Key Market Trends: Residential Sector is expected to register a Significant Growth The increasing demand for premium real estate is one of the vital trends impacting the market studied. Real estate companies are focusing on value addition, by offering sophisticated designs and luxurious interiors, to lure consumers. The demand in residential wall coverings is mainly driven by household customization. Moreover, with increasing residential construction and growth of spending power of people, in regions like Asia-Pacific, the market studied is expected to register growth. Additionally, the decrease in average household size, owing to an increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real estate, thereby influencing the demand for wall coverings. Moreover, the advancements in wall covers have led to the introduction of eco-friendly interior products for residences. The 3D wall panels and 3D wall tiles have become prominent in the market, in recent times. Geographic Trends Latin America has a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to flowing investments in the construction sector. Brazil has the highest market share in this region followed by Mexico. Growth opportunities through 2016 will be sparked by a recovery in both non-residential and residential building markets and strengthening prospects in renovation and repair markets. Adoption of wall covering products in the region is buoyed by the increasing construction sector in countries like Brazil and Mexico along with the greatest gains in residential markets. For instance, China Communication and Construction also signed a USD 700 million deal for the construction of a terminal at the Port of Sao Luis, while a USD 300 million loan deal was reached between the Exim Bank of China and Banco do Brasil. Imports of wall covering products have been steadily declining for a decade, reflecting the weakening market environment for wallpaper. However, changing consumer preferences and improving economies are expected to offer opportunities for growth in the region. Market Overview:

The Wall Covering Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.63% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increasing disposable income and rapid rise in urbanization have been significantly driving the historic transformation of human social roots on a global scale, by predominantly replacing rural culture. This has resulted in the increasing usage of wall coverings, along with other modern products, such as window frames with very low heat transmission, electrical cables and conduits, easily cleaned flooring, and light reflecting roofing.

Residential constructions account for a substantial market share in wallpaper market and are expected to witness a significant growth rate. The employment opportunities and population growth are fundamental drivers of rising demand for new housing as sustained population growth across the world has led to increased demand for all dwellings, including apartments.

Furthermore, high-density apartments have also accounted for most of this increase in residential buildings, such that in Australia, by 2015, apartments accounted for one-third of all residential building approvals. The increase in apartment construction delivered many dwellings that are less expensive than larger, lower-density housing.

The wall covering market suffers from negative consumer perceptions and stiff competition from paint and coatings. Paint is considered a better option, as compared to wall coverings in certain applications. For instance, in rooms with high humidity levels, paints are more suitable because, unlike wallpaper, paint is suited to both the kitchen and bathroom, can deal with humidity, and is mold resistant.

Moreover, removing existing wallpaper can be a tedious task that requires the right tools to be effective. Stripping wallpaper can be done with chemicals or stripping tools, but care must be taken or the wall can be damage.Paints, however, have reduced their cons over years. Applying primer paint in advance to painting over darker color paint will make painting preparation easier. Also, paint requires considerably less preparation time than wallpaper.