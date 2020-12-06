Robotics Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Robotics Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Robotics market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

ABB Ltd

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Kuka AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Staubli International AG

Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation

Comau SpA

Adept Technologies Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Service Robotics to Register Highest Growth Factors like the aging population and shortages of healthcare workers is driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Companies like KUKA(healthcare subsidiary Swisslog) are specializing in robots for healthcare applications. For instance, Swisslog's Relay is designed for inpatient and outpatient services, like the transport of medicines and other hazardous medications, including chemotherapy. The emergence of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses are carrying out their operations. Moreover, with the proliferation of e-commerce, the need for automated warehouses is increasing. Kiva and Mobile industrial Robots(MiR) are prominent companies among other startups that are innovating in the warehouse robotics space. Fully automated solutions are providing huge opportunities for warehouse purposes. For instance, MiR's warehouse robot, MiR 500, a flexible- easy-to-program robots equipped with a laser-scanning technology and lifting capacity of 1,102 lbs and a speed of about 4.5 mph, is designed to automate the transportation of pallets and heavy loads throughout a warehouse. New innovations apart from the laser technologies in warehouse robotics are being led by the startups. For instance, inVia Robotics, a California based startup is developing warehouse cobots, that can work right alongside humans. Asia -Pacific to Hold Major Share Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to significant adoption of industrial robots throughout the region. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of robotics, owing to the massive deployment in the country's dominating electronic and automotive manufacturing sector. As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the regional robotics market. For instance, India plans to invest in military robotics, and by 2023, the country is preparing to deploy advanced robotic soldiers. Also, a New Delhi-based company is building robots for the Indian Army.

The Robotics Market was valued at USD 31.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. In the past decade, industrial robots used to be high priced, due to which, the ROI is expected to be achieved after a decade. However, presently, smaller collaborative robots are priced for companies to receive ROI in months, instead of decades, often costing around USD 20,000. Declining sensor prices and increasing adoption have further aided lower costs.

The market studied is experiencing a significant transformation, with robots growing beyond being the workhorses of industrial shop floors and beginning to adopt the roles of personal assistants, surgical assistants, delivery vehicles, autonomous vehicles, exoskeletons, and unmanned aerial vehicles, among many other uses.

Apart from the affordability and user experience, size and shape also plays an essential role in driving the robotics industry. The demand for industrial robots has accelerated since 2010, considerably, due to the ongoing trend toward automation and continued innovative technical improvements in industrial robots.