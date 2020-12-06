GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Amcor Limited

Al Watania Plastics

Schott AG

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company Inc.

RAK Ghani Glass LLC

Sapin SA

GCC Rigid Packaging market was valued USD 15.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Favorable economic and demographic trends, an increase in personal disposable income, and the expansion of economies are key factors that contribute to the expansion of market studied in various countries.

Rise in demand for domestically manufactured goods has led to a rise in demand for effective rigid packaging solutions, thus driving the growth of the rigid packaging market in major countries within GCC.

The high per capita income and younger demographic profile of GCC nations have a positive effect on the demand for high-value luxury goods and electronics goods. The working expatriate population is the reason for the increase in demand for consumer goods. Additionally, the regional governments have been emphasizing to improve their infrastructure to bring in an influx of tourists to their countries.