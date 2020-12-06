GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends:
PET to Hold Major Share
In GCC region, the Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment of the market studied is estimated to expand at the highest rate, due to the high demand for PET resins in the manufacturing of bottles for soft drinks and other beverages. The demand for rigid packaging from the food and beverage industry is expected to be constant, which is also driving the demand for PET in the region.
Saudi Arabia currently recycles about 10% of its PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. The recycling percentage is expected to grow with increasing focus of the government toward recycling, which, in turn, is likely to drive the demand of PET in the country.
In 2017, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has drafted technical regulations intended for food packages, food supplements, and food. This is further estimated to increase the demand for PET in the packaging industry.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
The rigid packaging market is segmented by material and end-user vertical. The materials are further segmented by plastic, glass, metal, and paper whereas the end-user vertical is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and industrial.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Industry Regulatory Policies
4.5 Trade Analysis – Import/Export Analysis
4.6 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.7 Market Drivers
4.7.1 Increasing Demand For Convenience Products, Due To Improving Consumer Lifestyle
4.7.2 Increasing Usage Of Plastics (Recyclable Plastics)
4.8 Market Restraints
4.8.1 Increasing Popularity Of Flexible Packaging In The GCC Countries
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material Type
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Glass
5.1.3 Metal
5.1.4 Other Material Types
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.2 Pharmaceutical
5.2.3 Personal Care
5.2.4 Industrial
5.3 By Country
5.3.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.2 UAE
5.3.3 Qatar
5.3.4 Rest of GCC
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Al Watania Plastics
6.1.3 Schott AG
6.1.4 Ball Corporation
6.1.5 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.6 RAK Ghani Glass LLC
6.1.7 Sapin SA
6.1.8 Saudi Plastic Factory Company
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
