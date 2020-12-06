Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Europe Glucagon like Peptide - 1 (GLP - 1) Agonists

Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

  • Novo Nordisk
  • Sanofi
  • Eli Lilly
  • AstraZeneca

    Key Market Trends: – Ever Increasing Burden of Diabetes in the European Region

    As there is an exponential growth of the diabetes population, year on year, especially of type-2 diabetes, new innovative drugs are emerging in the market, for the ease of access to the patients.
    With the increase in the diabetes population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs are expected to increase.
    Other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives, are driving the diabetes drugs market.

    Germany to Dominate the Europe GLP-1 Market

    Among the studied countries, Germany is expected to lead the market, with a considerable 27.25% of the market share, followed by France.
    Victoza holds the highest market share in the Europe region, and a similar trend is seen in Germany too. Victoza is a once-daily injection, used to control blood glucose levels by enhancing glucose-dependent insulin secretion by beta cells, suppressing inappropriate elevated glucagon secretion.
    Trulicity is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) in the Europe region.

    Market Overview:

  • The Europe glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024), with a CAGR of 14.5%, mainly as a result of new drug launches.
  • Europe has approximately 56.3 million adults living with diabetes, and this number is expected to reach 70 million by 2023, which would represent around 10% of the total population of Europe.
  • Europe’s expenditure on diabetes is 9% of its total healthcare expenditure. Spending on diabetes largely varies among countries in Europe. It ranges from EUR 312 per capita in the Republic of Macedonia, to EUR 6,896 per capita in Norway.
  • Similarly, the prevalence is also highly varied across Europe, ranging from 2.8% in Albania to 9.8% in Portugal.
  • In high-income countries, diabetes is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular disease, blindness, kidney failure, and lower limb amputation.
  • The European region suffers from a high burden of diabetes, and its adverse health and economic consequences.
  • The disease is viewed as a serious threat, not just from a public health perspective, but also from a development perspective.
  • With risk factors, such as obesity increasing, and progressively aging populations, the diabetes epidemic is growing, especially in low- and middle-income countries of the region. It is one of the most common chronic diseases in the United Kingdom.

    Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    The market is segmented by the drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia), and by geography.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Drug
    5.1.1 Exenatide
    5.1.1.1 Byetta (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.1.2 Bydureon (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.2 Liraglutide
    5.1.2.1 Victoza (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.3 Lixisenatide
    5.1.3.1 Lyxumia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.4 Dulaglutide
    5.1.4.1 Trulicity (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 Europe
    5.2.1.1 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.2 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.4 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

    6 MARKET INDICATORS
    6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
    6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
    7.1.1 Novo Nordisk
    7.1.2 Sanofi
    7.1.3 Eli Lilly
    7.1.4 AstraZeneca
    7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
    7.2.1 Novo Nordisk
    7.2.2 Sanofi
    7.2.3 Eli Lilly
    7.2.4 AstraZeneca

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

