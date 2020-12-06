Europe Wall Coverings Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Europe Wall Coverings Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Europe Wall Coverings market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Non-commercial is expected to register a Significant Growth

The non-commercial applications include the residential usage of wallcoverings. Decreasing average household size, owing to the increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real-estate, influencing the demand for wall coverings in the market. Consumer trends relating to wallcoverings in Europe are constantly shifting. Wallpaper remained the preferred choice of covering in the last decade, while panels are finding increasing demand in the residential segment.

Increased consumer awareness is resulting in consumers demanding specific wall coverings to suit their preference. This is creating a demand for high-end and customized wallcovering solutions in the residential sector in Europe.

Besides, increasing demand for premium real-estate is one of the important trends, impacting the market. Real-estate companies are focusing on value addition, by providing sophisticated designs and luxury interiors to lure consumers. The demand in residential wallcoverings is mainly driven due to the growth in household customization, as nuclear families are growing in the region. Moreover, owing to the increase in residential construction, coupled with the growth of the spending power of people in the region, the market has been handed a boost.

Additionally, a decrease in average household size, owing to an increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real estate, influencing the demand for wallcoverings in the market. Moreover, advancement in wallcovers has led to the introduction of eco-friendly interior products for residences. With the 3D wall panels and 3D wall tiles becoming prominent in the market, in recent years.

The United Kingdom is expected to Hold Major Share

There were 27.2 million households in the United Kingdom, in 2017. The number of households increased by 6%, since 2007, similar to the growth in the UK population, during this period. Being the sixth-largest construction sector in the world, the UK construction industry is a major contributor to the domestic economy. It is a highly prioritized industry, with a pledge from the government to build 1,000,000 homes by 2020, and another 500,000 in the subsequent two years.

Furthermore, despite market volatility, the outlook is positive, considering the reports from the government of United Kingdom, the residential building and commercial building revenues are expected to grow by 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively, by 2023. This is pushing contractors to offer additional value in the form of premium interiors, creating demand for high-end wallcoverings.

The demand for real estate is also increasing, with an estimated demand of 300,000 new houses every year. This is further expected to impact the market, with higher demand for wallcoverings. Within the residential sector, prefabricated housing was dominated by timber frame systems, using storey height timber wall panels, when compared to the inner leaf, timber panels.

