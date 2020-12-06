Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

NovoNordisk

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca Key Market Trends: – Constant Global Trend of High Diabetes Prevalence The sales of GLP-1 are directly proportional to the global trend of high diabetes prevalence.

For instance, the percentages of type 2 diabetes in a few significant countries are as follows: China 22.8%, Oman 17.2%, Malaysia 12.9%, and so on.

It is estimated, worldwide, that approximately USD 8.39 billion is spent on diabetes. The growth in the number of middle-class households, as well as increasing per capita income in these countries, are expected to result in better spending power in general, thereby helping to drive the market during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Along with this, a few critical factors, such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement, and availability of skilled medical professionals, are likely to play paradigm shifting roles in the overall growth of this market. North America to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue North America accounts for 77% of the overall GLP-1 market and is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.53%, during the forecast period.

In the Middle East & Africa, the GLP-1 market is expected to see high growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 25.08%.

The glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists market is expected to see a considerable amount of growth during the forecast period. The increase is mainly attributed to the improved efficiency of GLP-1.

Increasing diabetes prevalence in established and emerging countries is expected to drive the market. The increase in the diabetic population over the years is due to the overall effect of individual-level factors, like the increasing median age of the population and health factors, including increasing rates of obesity and inactivity levels among people.