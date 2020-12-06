Dashboard Camera Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Dashboard Camera Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Dashboard Camera market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Garmin Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Aiptek Inc.

ABEO Company Co. Ltd

Harman International Industries, Inc.

DOD Tech

Papago Inc.

Steelmate Automotive (UK) Ltd

HP Development Company LP

Dual-channel Cameras to Witness Major Growth Multi-lens dashboard cameras represent a lucrative segment to invest in, for dashboard camera manufacturers. There has been an increasing preference for dual-channel dashboard cameras, over single-channel dashboard cameras. These cameras are gaining popularity among private and commercial vehicle owners. Dual-channel dash cam systems comprise two cameras with high-resolution feed, for front and rear video recording. Companies are continuously innovating, to develop their offerings and leverage this opportunity. For instance, Thinkware launched a two-channel (2CH) dashcam F200 that records in full HD 1080p with wide dynamic range (WDR) and offers 720p HD at the rear. It also has a built-in Wi-Fi functionality, which allows drivers to connect the dash cam directly to their smartphone, to adjust settings and easily download footage. China to Witness Highest Growth China is expected to overtake the United States as the world's largest premium car market, creating a significant potential for the growth of the market studied. The Chinese automotive industry is expected to witness rapid technological evolution over the next few years, owing to the ongoing safety trend that is evident in North America and Europe. Particularly in the dashcam market, the country witnessed a 20% rise in sales, in recent years, due to increasing demand from insurance frauds. While the adoption of normal dashcams in the country is high, the manufacturers in the country are providing more enhanced solutions, like modern cameras equipped with Wi-Fi, ADAS, and real streaming media mirror. Market Overview:

The global dashboard camera market was valued at USD 2519 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The market studied has expanded rapidly over the last few years, due to a considerable rise in the number of accidents and thefts, which have led to various governments mandating the installation of dashcams.

The expansion of the market studied was further supported by the increase in automobile sales, globally. As the automotive sector is evolving consistently, integration of dashcams has become a prominent trend, worldwide.

Driving assistance systems have gained popularity recently, owing to the drastic rise in the number of accidental fatalities that have been reported in the last decade. The demand for better assistance systems to categorically judge imminent dangers, and guide drivers has emerged as viable product in the automotive sector.