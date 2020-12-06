Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999739
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends: – Jardiance is Leading the SGLT2 Market.
Jardiance, which was released globally in 2014, is a once-daily oral medication that is used to control blood glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes.
Jardince is gaining sales when compared to Invokana, with patients preferring this drug, as it has a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases when compared to other SGLT2 drugs, by helping the kidneys remove glucose from the bloodstream.
Jardiance accounted for 41.5% of the sales in the global SGLT2 class of drugs in 2017. The market for Jardince was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).
65% of the Market Share is Occupied by North America.
The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. North America accounts for the highest type- 2 diabetic population. Prices are comparatively high in this region.
The North America SGLT2 market accounts for USD 3,471.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.5% by 2024.
In the United States, there are close to 900 lawsuits currently pending, regarding Invokana. Jardiance holds 50% of the market share in the US SGLT2 market.
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999739
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, and Suglat. The study is further divided into regional- and country-wise analyses, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT2 class.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999739
Detailed TOC of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Sodium – Glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.1.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)
5.1.1.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
5.1.1.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)
5.1.1.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3 Latin America
5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Eli Lilly
7.1.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.1.3 Astellas
7.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.1.5 AstraZeneca
7.1.6 Bristol Myers Squibb
7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2.1 Eli Lilly
7.2.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.2.3 Astellas
7.2.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.2.5 AstraZeneca
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Microturbines Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
Polymer Testing Equipment Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026
Professional Trimmers Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
High Voltage Equipment Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Growth Factors by Regions, Key Market Findings and Future Prospects, and Demand Status Analysis
Multiphase Pump Systems Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Multi-touch Technology Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Pull Out Cap Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Crawler Excavators Market Analysis by Revenue 2020 to 2023 – Growth Rate of Key Players, Industry Share, Top Manufacturers, New Technologies and Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact
Mobile M2M Module Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Hydrogen Determinator Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Automotive ECU Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Injection Molding Machine Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025