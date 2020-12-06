Cloud Migration Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Cloud Migration Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Cloud Migration market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Accenture PLC

Amazon Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

DXC Technology

Evolve IP LLC

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

Rightscale Inc.(Flexera)

Tech Mahindra Ltd

VMware Inc.

WSM International LLC Key Market Trends: Digital Connectivity is Fueling SMEs to Access Cloud-Based Apps and Software Migrating one service at time to the cloud is a good start for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in using cloud computing services. cloud-based services help small businesses to reduce costs and give them access to IT services, which were once only available to large enterprises. The use of cloud migration is becoming increasingly important in the business world. Its inception was commenced from small businesses using cloud migration service for their data managing purposes, as SMEs are more complex and have low barriers to adopting changes.

Digital connectivity is fueling better business outcomes and making it easier for SMEs to access cloud-based apps and software, to enhance productivity and growth. Furthermore, cloud-based services not only reduce capital expenditure and software costs but also provide a scalable, agile infrastructure that can support SMEs’ seasonal peaks and troughs. Apart from that, the rising cloud computing among SMEs, especially in emerging economies, is also boosting the segment’s growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, SMEs in Malaysia and other 21 countries in the region got access and support to the cloud solutions and resources for digital transformation, with the opening of Oracle’s first digital hub in Southeast Asia. The percentage of IT budgets allocated to cloud computing are increasing, especially by small to medium businesses. The rise in spending is expected to boost the segment’s growth over the forecast period. North America Driving the Cloud Migration Market North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption for cloud migration, is the largest market. The region has a strong foothold of cloud migration vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Google Inc. among others.

Recently, in November 2018, IBM corporation launched new services to help organizations accelerate the complex process of modernizing and migrating applications to cloud, and adopt the hybrid, multi-cloud strategy to speed up the business transformation. With new enhancements available in the IBM Cloud Migration Factory, IBM services introduced new automation tools, to reduce the time of modernizing and moving an organization’s data, infrastructure, applications, and workloads.

The advanced industrial landscape in the region has led to widespread incorporation of AI on numerous operational levels, leading to a growing need for cloud migration. Additionally, BYOD is having a substantial impact on the enterprises, as they realize the advantages in terms of cost saving, productivity, and flexibility.

Over the past decade, cloud computing adoption is on rising owing to increasing investments from small and medium enterprises. Globally, many organizations already tapped into the power of the cloud to take advantage of the benefits. According to a study published by CenturyLink, a telecommunications company, globally the cloud computing technology is expected to generate revenue of USD 411 billion by 2020.

The major reasons for migrating to the cloud are scalability, increased effectiveness, faster implementation, mobility, and disaster recovery, among others. Major companies are offering cloud disaster recovery feature to their customers, aiding them to expand their businesses.

Cloud migration is also gaining popularity for its real-time experience, business elements, and accessibility to the on-premise data. This technology also aid to set up and work on the basis of several units in minimal time.