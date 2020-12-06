Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Personal use Self monitoring Blood Glucose market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Abbott Diabetes Care

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Arkray

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Agamatrix Inc.

Bionime Corporation

Acon

Trivida

Rossmax Key Market Trends: – Blood Glucose Test Strips Hold the Highest Market Share Blood glucose test strips have the highest market share, with 77%, in the global personal usage market of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices. As the blood glucose test strips are only for one-time use, the expenditure spent on test strips is high because of the need for their continuous replacement.

The glucometer is considered to be a one-time purchase. Test strips, on the other hand, are supposed to be a continuous investment, as a test strip needs to be disposed of after one use. Thus, this presents a considerable cost impact to the consumers.

Overall, the global demand for blood glucose test strips is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market studied is expected to be spurred by the rising global diabetic population.

The growth in market volumes and share of the test strip segment is expected to be better than that of glucometers, because of the difference in use-case frequency. While an average glucose meter lasts anywhere between six months and three years, presenting a one-time cost, during the same time frame, the corresponding use of multiple (in the range of thousands) test strips may occur, causing a recurrent cost impact. North America has the Highest Market Share, with a 21.63% CAGR The North America test strips market has the highest market share, with a revenue of USD 2 billion, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The United States alone has around 80% share in the North America blood glucose test strips market.

The price policies and favorable reimbursement policies in North America are driving the growth of the North America personal-use glucometer device market.

The personal-use self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) market has grown in recent years, due to an increased awareness among diabetes patients. New technological innovations in glucometers and their ease of usage, have made diabetes and pre-diabetes patients more conscientious in monitoring and controlling their blood glucose levels.

Currently, the home user market holds the highest market share and is expected to increase. As a result of this, the demand for home usage of self-monitoring blood glucose devices is not only high among diabetes patients, but also among other people who want to know their health situation regularly.

One of the fastest-growing chronic diseases in the world is diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when the glucose levels of the body increase to more than the normal level, and the body is unable to produce insulin. Glucometers are used to monitor glucose levels. The type 1 diabetes population around the world is rising, while witnessing a CAGR of 2.13%. As the diabetic population increases, the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is also bound to increase.