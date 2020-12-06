Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

sambit 6 hours ago

Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry

Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999743

Top Players Are:

  • Fair Isaac Corporation
  • Angoss Software Corporation
  • Alteryx Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Tibco Software Inc. (Alpine Data)
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Oracle Corporation
  • RapidMiner Inc.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated
  • Knime AG

    Key Market Trends:

    Condition Monitoring is expected to register a Significant Growth

    Condition monitoring or the act of monitoring the condition of an asset, especially through real-time data points, forms the foundation of what has become known as Industry 4.0, in its basic form. An integral part of condition monitoring, within the IIoT ecosystem, is providing data that can then be used for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and many more smart factory applications, such as Digital Twin.

    Big data analytics, especially with predictive analytics, is a growing trend and often prompts discussions around centralizing data across multiple sites, so that the consistency of data is achieved. However, a significant roadblock remains the inability of many customers to convert the flood of new data into actionable information. Big Data systems need to monitor machine failures repeatedly before they can analyze adequately and predict effectively for the future.

    For instance, overhead conveyor systems are used in assembly production lines in the automotive and other manufacturing industries. The failure of single support frames can lead to the disruption of entire production lines. A condition monitoring system based on big data analytics detects the problem at an early stage and, thus, prevents unplanned downtime.

    North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

    North America is among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for big data analytics in the manufacturing industry, and is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Manufacturing sector adds a lot of value to the US economy. According to Trading Economics, GDP from manufacturing in the United States increased to USD 2125.80 billion in the second quarter of 2018, from USD 2113.80 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

    The manufacturing sector is also forecast to increase faster than the general economy. According to the MAPI (Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation) foundation, production will grow by 2.8% from 2018 to 2021. According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2017, to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the big data and analytics.

    American multinational corporation, Intel is finding significant value in big data. The company uses big data to develop chips faster, identify manufacturing glitches, and warn about security threats.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999743

    Market Overview:

  • The Big Data Analytics In Manufacturing Industry Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 30.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With the high rate of adoption of sensors and connected devices and the enabling of M2M communication, there has been a massive increase in the data points that are generated in the manufacturing industry. These data points could be of various types, ranging from a metric detailing the time taken for a material to pass through one process cycle or a more complex one, such as the calculation of the material stress capability in the automotive industry.
  • Manufacturing is a crucial component of a company’s end-to-end supply chain. The value chain participants, like Raw material suppliers, Inventory managers, and Manufacturers have moved from manual product, tracking to the use of barcode scanners and investing in technologies, like RFID and sensors to monitor the stock, production processes, and ascertain when maintenance is required and to take action before the production quality is affected. Such technology adoption was made to monitor aging manufacturing equipment, in order to avoid production downtime, which could be as high as EUR 180 billion (for Britain’s manufacturers, according to Oneserve, the field service management company).
  • In addition to monitoring the asserts, these technologies are being used to gain information about the location of raw materials and finished products within the production facility, to know the status of the availability status (both volume and location data). In addition, advancement in UHF technology has made creating RFID systems more efficient and evolved in such a way that they are able to identify raw material/product specifications like SKU, color, and type thus improving the traceability throughout the supply chain.
  • Manufacturing is one of the most targeted industries by cyber attackers owing to the presence of vital data related to company and government. According to EEF (formerly the Engineering Employers’ Federation), over 45% of the manufacturers have been subjected to a cybersecurity incident.
  • With the increasing integration of technological advancements in the manufacturing industry, the security concerns are also ascending at a significant pace.

  • Report Highlights:

    • Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
    • Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
    • Market Trends
    • Competitive Landscape
    • SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    Scope of the Report:

    The manufacturing industry has evolved since the last industrial revolution. Technology has played a critical role in shaping the modern manufacturing industry. With the introduction of Industry 4.0, the production establishments took a step forward and implemented many IoT and IIoT solutions to get live feedback from factories and working environments. With the implementation of Machine to Machine services and telematics solutions in production establishments, the industry has moved from the traditional value chain to technology, asset, and engineering-oriented value chain

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999743

    Detailed TOC of Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Evolving Value Chains
    4.3.2 Rapid Industrial Automation Led by Industry 4.0
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By End User
    5.1.1 Semiconductor
    5.1.2 Aerospace
    5.1.3 Automotive
    5.1.4 Other End Users
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Condition Monitoring
    5.2.2 Quality Management
    5.2.3 Inventory Management
    5.2.4 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Fair Isaac Corporation
    6.1.2 Angoss Software Corporation
    6.1.3 Alteryx Inc.
    6.1.4 IBM Corporation
    6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.6 Tibco Software Inc. (Alpine Data)
    6.1.7 SAS Institute Inc.
    6.1.8 SAP SE
    6.1.9 Oracle Corporation
    6.1.10 RapidMiner Inc.
    6.1.11 MicroStrategy Incorporated
    6.1.12 Knime AG

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Water Quality Analyzers Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

    Ovenable Trays Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

    Prebiotic Fiber Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

    Gis In Telecom Sector Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

    Laminated Busbar Insulation Material Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

    Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

    3-Finger Electric Gripper Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

    Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

    Electronic Stethoscope Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

    Cinnamoyl Chloride Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

    Automotive Smart Glass Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co

    Luxury Essential Oils Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

    • Next Post

    HVAC Services Market Business Growth 2021, Top Key Players Update, Statistics, Global Trend, and Development Status Forecast to 2024

    Sun Dec 6 , 2020
    “HVAC Services Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key […]

    You May Like

    Subscribe US Now