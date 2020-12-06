Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Merck And Co.

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Novartis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Boehringer Ingelheim Key Market Trends: – The Tradjenta Market will Surpass Merck’s Januvia During the Forecast Period The global Tradjenta market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7 %, during the forecast period, 2019-2024, and is expected to surpass the Januvia market, which held the maximum market share in 2018. The Tradjenta market includes its combination Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR, a combination of linagliptin (Tradjenta) and metformin hydrochloride, for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The type-2 diabetes drug, Tradjenta (linagliptin) was not launched in Germany, because of a decision by the county’s reimbursement authority, which concluded that it doesn’t provide any additional benefits, compared to the medicines already on the market. North America Holds the Highest Market Share The Asia-Pacific holds 32% of the market share in the global DPP-4 market, followed by North America, which holds the highest market share. Increasing diabetes prevalence in established and emerging countries is expected to drive the market. This increase, over the years, is due to the overall effect of individual-level factors, like an increasing median age of the population and health factors, including obesity and inactivity levels among people.

The global DPP-4 inhibitors market was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to record a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2024. The North American DPP-4 drugs segment of the market studied accounted for the highest revenue, in 2018, and Latin America is expected to register the highest CAGR, of approximately 6%, during the forecast period.

Increasing diabetes type-2 and obesity populations will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.