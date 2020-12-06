Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market Analysis 2021, Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies, and Segmentation Forecast to 2024

“Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Top Players Are:
Key Market Trends: – The Tradjenta Market will Surpass Merck’s Januvia During the Forecast Period
The global Tradjenta market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7 %, during the forecast period, 2019-2024, and is expected to surpass the Januvia market, which held the maximum market share in 2018. The Tradjenta market includes its combination Jentadueto and Jentadueto XR, a combination of linagliptin (Tradjenta) and metformin hydrochloride, for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The type-2 diabetes drug, Tradjenta (linagliptin) was not launched in Germany, because of a decision by the county’s reimbursement authority, which concluded that it doesn’t provide any additional benefits, compared to the medicines already on the market.
North America Holds the Highest Market Share
The Asia-Pacific holds 32% of the market share in the global DPP-4 market, followed by North America, which holds the highest market share. Increasing diabetes prevalence in established and emerging countries is expected to drive the market. This increase, over the years, is due to the overall effect of individual-level factors, like an increasing median age of the population and health factors, including obesity and inactivity levels among people.
Lowering birth rates, along with increasing life expectancy in countries like Japan, Italy, Germany, and France, which have a high percentage of the geriatric population, are expected to drive the growth of the market.
Market Overview:
Report Highlights:
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Scope of the Report:
The DPP-4 inhibitors market is segmented by brands and covers the following brands: Januvia, Onglyza/Kombiglyze, Tradjenta, Nesina, Galvus, and other brands. The report is segmented into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Europe.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
