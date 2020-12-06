Wireless Router Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Wireless Router Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Wireless Router market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
802.11b is expected to register a Significant Growth
When compared to 802.11a standards, a major competitor to 802.11b at the time of deployment, there are several drawbacks identified in 802.11b routers. Firstly, it is slower and can cause high interference at the location of implementation as it operates in 2.4 GHz range, like most of the home appliances.
This was a tremendous competitive advantage to the deployment of 802.11a routers for commercial purposes, as they operate in the less crowded 5 GHz frequency band, making it less prone to interference. Secondly, unlike many modern standards, like 802.11g/n/ac, 802.11b is not interoperable with 802.11a, which adds to the list of factors that hindered the growth of 802.11b routers.
As of current market scenario, no wireless routers are being manufactured that adhere only to 802.11b standards. They mostly come in combinations with routers that support other standards as well, and are confined to usage in some research and industrial applications only. With further penetration of the internet into rural areas, especially in developing countries, and new amendments in the 802.11 standards, 802.11b is expected to go obsolete over the forecast period.
The United States is Expected to Hold Major Share
Globally, the United States is one of the most mature markets for the fixed broadband internet connections. By 2017, it was estimated that nearly 95.84 million people had fixed broadband connections. Furthermore, it was estimated that nearly 85.63% of the population has access to networks capable of speeds of 100 Mbps, depicting the need for high band of routers (as of 2017).
The presence of major technological giants, such as Cisco, D-Link, and TP-Link, coupled with the high adoption of technological trends in the country, aided the market for wireless routers. Moreover, the fixed broadband market is mature and is nearing saturation, with more than three out of every four US households anticipated to have a fixed broadband connection by the forecast period.
Consumer demand for fixed broadband access is expected to record sluggish growth. However, owing to the impact of mobile broadband services, it was estimated that more than 3.3 million fixed broadband subscriptions will be added, over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of smart homes, with 30 million US households, is also favoring the conditions for wireless routers.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
A wireless router is a device that provides access to the Internet or computers, laptops, and tablets to a network. It allows users to share an Internet connection, files, or printers in a local area network (LAN). In addition, a wireless router connects a LAN to a wide area network (WAN) such as the Internet. A wireless router largely eliminates the need for awkward, unsightly wires, and allows multiple users to connect to a LAN and WAN.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
