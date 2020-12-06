Patient Portal Market Technology 2021 and Application, Segmentation by Leading Global Players, Market Status by Share and Size Forecast to 2024

“Patient Portal Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Patient Portal market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Top Players Are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Curemd Healthcare

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health LLC

Medfusion Inc.

Key Market Trends: Integrated Patient Portal Holds the Largest Share in the Portal Segment The integrated patient portal is more preferred because of the electronic health record (EHR) and holds a significant share in the patient portal market. This portal is likely to dominate the market as it provides more feature for patients, ease of use and allows the patient to access the complete record/history at one place from anywhere and anytime. Currently, the integrated patient portal is commonly used service in the US and expected same way across the globe, and the market to grow positively. North America was Observed to be the Largest Patient Portal Market North America has been the largest patient portal market due to wide technological advancements in the region. Countries, such as the United States and Canada, have been successful in implementing IT technologies in their healthcare systems, which as a result, may boost the market growth. Moreover, the presence of developed IT and healthcare infrastructure, promising government initiatives to give patients access to their healthcare data at any time anywhere via the patient portal and in the current healthcare infrastructure, and constantly improving reimbursement scenario are expected to further propel the market growth. Market Overview:

The increasing growth of the patient portal market has been observed due to the adoption of the patient-centric approach by healthcare payers and increasing demand for electronic health records (EHR) in the market. The current market is also growing as the government is undertaking various initiatives for the patient portals that generally focus on laying down the standards, regulations, and infrastructure for maintaining health records, which may lead to an increase in the demand for patient portal.

The increasing aging population and rise in chronic diseases are putting relentless pressure on the capacity and financial viability of healthcare systems. Healthcare technology, genomics, connected devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence are generating vast amounts of health data and insights, which are enabling healthcare providers to make better and faster diagnoses and more informed treatment decisions. These help in transforming the healthcare marketplace from a provider-driven ecosystem to a patient-centric ecosystem. Therefore increasing adoption of the patient-centric approach by healthcare payers and providers is driving the growth of the patient portal market.

The growth of the patient portal market is also due to the increasing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis disease. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and the introduction of innovative technologies for the treatment of osteoarthritis are found to be the primary factors that are expected to be responsible for the growth of the patient portal market during the forecast period.