Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

“Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999754

Top Players Are:

Abbott Diabetes Care

Dexcom

Medtronic Key Market Trends: – Complete Information about Blood Glucose Patterns and Trends CGMs are used to provide a further descriptive representation of blood glucose patterns and tendencies than what can be achieved by conventional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.

The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

Most of the real-time CGMs have the capability to offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, in order to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, is likely to drive the steady growth of the CGM market during the forecast period. North America will Maintain Dominance in the Market In North America, the United States accounted for close to 97% of the market value in 2017. By 2019, the continuous glucose monitoring market in the United States is expected to be valued at USD 1175.5 million.

The United States also accounts for the highest CAGR of 13.2%. It is imperative that the CGM devices be used alongside insulin pumps. As the trends show a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management, it can be predicted that the number of units of CGM devices sold will also follow. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999754 Market Overview:

As per WHO data, approximately half of all mortality can be associated with high blood glucose levels, which occur before the age of 70 years.

WHO also expects diabetes to be the seventh-leading cause of mortality by 2030. For patients reliant on insulin pumps or daily insulin injections, the CGM establishes itself to be an instrumental tool, which helps in the enhancement of glycemic balance without increasing the danger of fatal hypoglycemia.

As studied in several clinical trials, diabetic patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) have been shown to have better glycemic control, in comparison to when glucometer is used for routine self-monitoring blood glucose.

The trend follows in children, as well as those who use a CGM on a regular basis. The results in these children show better-glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels without an amplified frequency of hypoglycemia.