Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Competition by Companies and Countries, Industry Chain Structure, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import/Export Status Forecast to 2021-2024

The report covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter's Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
CGMs are used to provide a further descriptive representation of blood glucose patterns and tendencies than what can be achieved by conventional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.
The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.
Most of the real-time CGMs have the capability to offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, in order to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.
This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, is likely to drive the steady growth of the CGM market during the forecast period.
North America will Maintain Dominance in the Market
In North America, the United States accounted for close to 97% of the market value in 2017. By 2019, the continuous glucose monitoring market in the United States is expected to be valued at USD 1175.5 million.
The United States also accounts for the highest CAGR of 13.2%. It is imperative that the CGM devices be used alongside insulin pumps. As the trends show a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management, it can be predicted that the number of units of CGM devices sold will also follow.
By the component, the market has been segmented into sensors and receivers.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
