Satellite Communication Satellite Communication Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

TOC of Satellite Communication Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Satellite Communication market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Government Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth

– Artificial Intelligence is becoming a part of modern warfare. Implementation of AI in Satellite Communication to be a major trend in the coming decade. Further, the governments of various countries are investing in communication technology such as navigation systems, vessel tracking, etc.

– Military satellites are a measure of the nation’s military strength, operability, and the ability to attack or defend itself. These satellites give the military real-time data of movement of troops and regarding the arsenal at enemy borders.

– Nowadays, nanosatellites are coming into the picture because of their usability. Nanosatellites are defined as satellites with a mass less than or equal to 10 kg. Moreover, recent advances in optics and communication technologies have improved the smaller spacecraft’ capabilities for remote sensing and imaging. Heightened government interest coupled with increasing maturity of the technology is attracting companies to invest in this sector.

– For instance, the National Aeronautic Space Administration (NASA) budget for the fiscal year 2020 is USD 21 billion. It’s a 1.4% increase over by 2019. NASA will take a more active role in commercializing new space technologies. Many of its new initiatives have military and business applications.

Asia-Pacific is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate

– China and are largely responsible for the rapid growth of satellite communication market in the defense sector in the Asia-Pacific region. The governments of these countries have adopted conscious strategies to make maritime, aeronautical, and military sectors more secure. Appropriate communication channels make a big part of this strategy, which will inevitably fuel the demand for mobile satellite services.

– Also, China and India, are the world’s two emerging economic powers, are demonstrating a sustained increase in their military expenditure and contribute to the growth in world military spending. Further, joint military activities are increasing among the Asia-Pacific regions. These activities are creating a market for satellite communication market in the defense sector.

– For example, the government of allocated Rs 4,04,365 crore (the US $62.8 billion) for the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The governments are increasing their military budgets as well.

Study objectives of Satellite Communication Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Satellite Communication market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Satellite Communication market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Satellite Communication market trends that influence the global Satellite Communication market

Detailed TOC of Satellite Communication Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Sea-borne Threats and Ambiguous Maritime Security Policies

4.3.2 Rise in the Demand for Merchant Shipping

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Advanced Satellite Service Market

4.4.2 Reliance on High-cost Satellite Equipment

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Detectors

5.1.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

5.1.3 Surveillance and Tracking

5.1.4 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Coastal Security Services

5.2.2 Government

5.2.3 Merchant Navy

5.2.4 Naval Forces

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated

6.1.2 Globecomm Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Inmarsat Communications

6.1.4 Iridium Communications Inc.

6.1.5 KVH Industries, Inc.

6.1.6 Orbcomm Inc.

6.1.7 Rogers Communications, Inc

6.1.8 SpeedCast International Limited

6.1.9 Thuraya Telecommunications Company

6.1.10 ViaSat Inc

6.1.11 VT iDirect, Inc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

